  • March 24, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos fall to Rebels in series opener - Odessa American: Oavarsity

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos fall to Rebels in series opener

Midland Lee 14, Odessa High 1 (6)

Midland Lee.. 204  035   —   14   15      1

Odessa High. 000  001   —     1     3      3

Hunter Weidner and Michael Weidner. Sebastian Cabral, Gabriel Avila (6) and Thomas Chavez. W — H. Weidner. L — Cabral. 2B — Midland Lee: Trevor Roper, Raymond Vasquez, Tanner Hedrick, Chase Shores. 3B — Midland Lee: Roper, Hayden Westernburg.

Records — Midland Lee 15-3 Overall (6-0 District 2-6A); Odessa High 11-7 (2-5).

Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 10:54 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos fall to Rebels in series opener OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

It was a tough afternoon for the Odessa High baseball team as the Bronchos fell 14-1 in six innings to District 2-6A leader Midland Lee Tuesday at Pressly Field.

It is the fourth straight loss for the Bronchos (11-7 overall, 2-4 district) as they fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and managed just three hits for the game. Jairo Guerrero drove in the lone run for Odessa High with a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning.

Raymond Vasquez led the way for the Rebels (15-3, 6-0), finishing 4 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in. Hunter Weidner allowed three this and recorded four strikeouts in a complete-game effort for Midland Lee.

The series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Ernie Johnson Field in Midland.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

