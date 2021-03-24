HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos fall to Rebels in series opener

Eli Hartman
Odessa High School pitcher Jairo Guerrero (6) throws the ball in the sixth inning against permian High School Friday afternoon at McCanlies Field.
- Midland Lee 14, Odessa High 1 (6)
Midland Lee.. 204 035 — 14 15 1
Odessa High. 000 001 — 1 3 3
Hunter Weidner and Michael Weidner. Sebastian Cabral, Gabriel Avila (6) and Thomas Chavez. W — H. Weidner. L — Cabral. 2B — Midland Lee: Trevor Roper, Raymond Vasquez, Tanner Hedrick, Chase Shores. 3B — Midland Lee: Roper, Hayden Westernburg.
Records — Midland Lee 15-3 Overall (6-0 District 2-6A); Odessa High 11-7 (2-5).
It was a tough afternoon for the Odessa High baseball team as the Bronchos fell 14-1 in six innings to District 2-6A leader Midland Lee Tuesday at Pressly Field.
It is the fourth straight loss for the Bronchos (11-7 overall, 2-4 district) as they fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and managed just three hits for the game. Jairo Guerrero drove in the lone run for Odessa High with a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning.
Raymond Vasquez led the way for the Rebels (15-3, 6-0), finishing 4 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in. Hunter Weidner allowed three this and recorded four strikeouts in a complete-game effort for Midland Lee.
The series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Ernie Johnson Field in Midland.
