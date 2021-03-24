HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos fall to Rebels in series opener

It was a tough afternoon for the Odessa High baseball team as the Bronchos fell 14-1 in six innings to District 2-6A leader Midland Lee Tuesday at Pressly Field.

It is the fourth straight loss for the Bronchos (11-7 overall, 2-4 district) as they fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and managed just three hits for the game. Jairo Guerrero drove in the lone run for Odessa High with a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning.

Raymond Vasquez led the way for the Rebels (15-3, 6-0), finishing 4 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in. Hunter Weidner allowed three this and recorded four strikeouts in a complete-game effort for Midland Lee.

The series continues at 6 p.m. Friday at Ernie Johnson Field in Midland.