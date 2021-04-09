  • April 9, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos extend winning streak in victory over Eagles

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bronchos extend winning streak in victory over Eagles

Odessa High 10, Abilene High 2

Abilene.......... 200  000     0   —     2      5     1

Odessa.......... 402  310      x   —   10    12     1

Matthew Ezzell, Luke Tebow (4), Caleb Yanez (6) and Parker Doughty. Isaac Rodriguez and Thomas Chavez, Andrew Valderaz (5). W — Rodriguez. L — Ezzell. 2B — Odessa High: Mikahel De Leon, David Sanchez.

Records — Abilene High 2-20, 0-9; Odessa High 15-9, 6-6.

The Odessa High baseball team extended its winning streak to four games by getting off to a fast start offensively en route to a 10-2 victory over Abilene High in District 2-6A play Friday at Pressly Field.

After giving up two runs to the Eagles to start the game, the Bronchos responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to an RBI single from Mikahel De Leon and a three-run double from David Sanchez. Sanchez finished the afternoon with five runs batted in for Odessa High.

Isaac Rodriguez also stepped for Odessa High (15-9 overall, 6-6 district) on the mound, striking out three and allowing five hits in a complete-game effort. Abilene High fell to 2-20 overall and 0-9 in district play.

The series concludes at 2 p.m. Saturday at Blackburn Field in Abilene.

