HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Banks' three home runs paces Permian in victory over Odessa High

Both the Odessa High and Permian baseball teams entered their first meeting of the season looking to get off to good starts. Teo Banks made sure that the Panthers had the early advantage.

Banks hit three home runs — including a pair of leadoff blasts — and drove in five runs to lead the Panthers to a 7-1 victory over the Bronchos in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Pressly Field.

It took just three pitches for the senior to give Permian (12-6 overall, 2-2 district) the lead, hitting the first home run over the wall in right-center field.

“It definitely felt good because the energy was there,” said Banks, who has committed to Tulane. “Even from the guys that weren’t playing, everyone was just excited and that made all of us go out there and want to do great.”

Odessa High got on the scoreboard with its only run in the bottom of the second inning with a Andrei Garcia RBI single. Garcia drove in Isaac Rodriguez, who led the frame off with a single.

The Bronchos also had a runner on third base in the first inning after Jesse Cervantes’ two-out double and advancing on the throw but Odessa High (11-4, 2-2) was unable to convert that chance.

Permian quickly jumped back in front in the top of the third inning with Banks’ second home run followed by an RBI double from Xavier Melendez two batters later to put the Panthers up 3-1.

Banks added to the Panthers’ lead in his next at bat in the fifth inning off a sacrifice fly to drive in Gus McKay, who started the inning with a triple to go up 4-1.

The score remained that way until the top of the seventh inning when Permian added some insurance runs to solidify its lead.

McKay drove in the first run with a triple followed by Banks’ final home run of the game to nearly the same spot he hit his first two.

It was the boost the Panthers needed as they snapped a two-game district losing streak in which they lost both games by one run.

“I thought Teo was aggressively patient,” Permian head coach Tate Criswell said. “He was just there waiting for his pitch and he was ready for it. When he did get it and put it on the good part of the bat, good things happened.”

Permian starter Ashton Coats also stepped up on the mound as the left-hander struck out six batters and allowed five Odessa High hits in a complete-game effort.

The two teams continue the series at 4:30 p.m. Friday at McCanlies Field with the Bronchos looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat.

“I just want to see our guys play hard and compete,” Odessa High head coach Josh Hulin said. “Permian is going to show up and play with a ton of confidence and I just want to see my guys show up, play with confidence and not play scared.”