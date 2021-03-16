  • March 16, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Banks' three home runs paces Permian in victory over Odessa High - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Banks' three home runs paces Permian in victory over Odessa High

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Permian 7, Odessa High 1

Permian......... 102  010     3   —     7      8     2

Odessa ......... 010  000     0   —     1      5     0

Ashton Coats and Peyton Gregory. Sebastian Cabral and Thomas Chavez. W — Coats. L — Cabral. 2B — Permian: Xavier Melendez. Odessa High: Jesse Cervantes. 3B — Permian: Gus McKay 2. HR — Permian: Teo Banks 3.

Records — Permian 12-6 Overall (2-2 District 2-6A); Odessa High 11-4 (2-2).

Posted: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 8:53 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Banks' three home runs paces Permian in victory over Odessa High By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Both the Odessa High and Permian baseball teams entered their first meeting of the season looking to get off to good starts. Teo Banks made sure that the Panthers had the early advantage.

Banks hit three home runs — including a pair of leadoff blasts — and drove in five runs to lead the Panthers to a 7-1 victory over the Bronchos in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Pressly Field.

It took just three pitches for the senior to give Permian (12-6 overall, 2-2 district) the lead, hitting the first home run over the wall in right-center field.

“It definitely felt good because the energy was there,” said Banks, who has committed to Tulane. “Even from the guys that weren’t playing, everyone was just excited and that made all of us go out there and want to do great.”

Odessa High got on the scoreboard with its only run in the bottom of the second inning with a Andrei Garcia RBI single. Garcia drove in Isaac Rodriguez, who led the frame off with a single.

The Bronchos also had a runner on third base in the first inning after Jesse Cervantes’ two-out double and advancing on the throw but Odessa High (11-4, 2-2) was unable to convert that chance.

Permian quickly jumped back in front in the top of the third inning with Banks’ second home run followed by an RBI double from Xavier Melendez two batters later to put the Panthers up 3-1.

Banks added to the Panthers’ lead in his next at bat in the fifth inning off a sacrifice fly to drive in Gus McKay, who started the inning with a triple to go up 4-1.

The score remained that way until the top of the seventh inning when Permian added some insurance runs to solidify its lead.

McKay drove in the first run with a triple followed by Banks’ final home run of the game to nearly the same spot he hit his first two.

It was the boost the Panthers needed as they snapped a two-game district losing streak in which they lost both games by one run.

“I thought Teo was aggressively patient,” Permian head coach Tate Criswell said. “He was just there waiting for his pitch and he was ready for it. When he did get it and put it on the good part of the bat, good things happened.”

Permian starter Ashton Coats also stepped up on the mound as the left-hander struck out six batters and allowed five Odessa High hits in a complete-game effort.

The two teams continue the series at 4:30 p.m. Friday at McCanlies Field with the Bronchos looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat.

“I just want to see our guys play hard and compete,” Odessa High head coach Josh Hulin said. “Permian is going to show up and play with a ton of confidence and I just want to see my guys show up, play with confidence and not play scared.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 8:53 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Haze/Wind
72°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: W at 25mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 85°/Low 45°
Partly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 66°/Low 37°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 40°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]