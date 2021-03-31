  • March 31, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Permian Basin Scoreboard for March 30 - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Permian Basin Scoreboard for March 30

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 10:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Permian Basin Scoreboard for March 30 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

BASEBALL

District 2-6A

Odessa High 2, Midland High 1 (9)

Odessa High. 100  000 001   —     2      9     2

Midland High. 000  000 000   —     1      5     1

Jairo Guerrero, Sebastian Cabral (8) and Thomas Chavez. Nautas Weiershausen, Josh Reed (8) and Landry Walls. W — Cabral. L — Reed. 2B — Odessa High: Guerrero. Midland High: Jacob Urias, Walls. 3B — Odessa High: Joeluis Charles.

Records — Odessa High 13-8, 4-6; Midland High 12-10, 2-7.

 

Permian 4, Abilene High 1

Permian......... 002  101     0   —     4      9     1

Abilene High.. 000  001     0   —     1      8     3

Ashton Coats, Cooper Sheehan (6), McCray Gann (7) and Peyton Gregory. Matthew Ezzell, Luke . W — Coats. L — Ezzell. 2B — Permian: Teo Banks, Cade Tschauner. 3B — Permian: Aleck Villa.

Records — Permian 18-6, 8-2; Abilene High 2-17, 0-7.

 

District 2-4A

Fort Stockton 10, Pecos 7 (9)

Pecos............ 100  022 020   —     7      9     2

Ft Stockton..... 001  004 023   —   10    10     4

Jayden Garza, Jaydon Muniz (6), Tyger Baca (8) and Abel Velasquez. Alex Williams, Alfredo Molina (6) and Jaydrien Ramirez. W — Molina. L — Baca. 2B — Pecos: Elian Fuentes 2, Velasquez, Sebastian Garza. Fort Stockton: Evian Castro, Christian Havins. HR — Fort Stockton: Castro.

Records — Pecos 9-10, 1-2; Fort Stockton 9-9-1, 2-1.

 

District 5-3A

Crane 10, Stanton 0 (5)

Stanton.......... 000    00   —     0     1      4

Crane............. 100    18   —   10     7      0

Tyler Benedict, Matthew Marquez (5), Jacob Day (5) and Adam Booth. Josh Rocha and Michael Shanks. W — Rocha. L — Benedict. 2B — Crane: Cameron Barriga, Eduardo Gutierrez.

Records — Stanton 3-13, 0-2; Crane 12-4, 2-1.

 

District 5-2A

McCamey 12, Ozona 6

Ozona............ 200  300     1   —     6    13     1

McCamey...... 003  018      x   —   12    15     1

Max Everett, Marco Rodriguez (4), Arlie Hernandez (6) and Jesse Vega. Brayden Fuentes, Damian Rodriguez (7) and Rodriguez, Ivan Rubio (7). W — Fuentes. L — Rodriguez. 2B — Ozona: Rodriguez, Aulton Lira. McCamey: Dylan Chavez, Jayson Pagan, Rubio. 3B — McCamey: Fuentes. HR — McCamey: Rubio.

Records — Ozona 10-5-1, 3-2; McCamey 9-4, 5-0.

 

SOFTBALL

District 2-6A

Permian 6, Midland Lee 3

 

Midland Lee.. 002  000     1   —     3      5     6

Permian......... 101  130      x   —     6    12     0

Serena Molinar, Maddy Marquez (5) and Maddison Chavez. Alexis Belen and Makayla Sanchez. W — Belen. L — Molinar. 2B — Midland Lee: Marisa Calzada, Jaycie Pacheco. Permian: Sanchez. HR — Midland Lee: Jaycie Pacheco, Arianna Ybarra.

Records — Midland Lee 9-8-1, 0-6; Permian 8-6, 1-5.

 

Midland High 2, Wolfforth Frenship 0

Frenship........ 000  000     0   —     0      4     2

Midland High. 101  000      x   —     2      5     2

Erin Boles and Maya Mongelli. Alex Aguilar and Stephanie Bustos. W — Aguilar. L — Boles. 2B — Midland High: Aguilar.

Records — Wolfforth Frenship 14-6, 3-3; Midland High 20-2-1, 6-0.

 

District 2-4A

Seminole 11, Greenwood 0 (6)

Seminole....... 240  302   —   11   15      1

Greenwood.... 000  000   —     0     2      3

Kamryn Cottrell and Xyla Madry. Vaye Savage, Hannah Contreras (5), Hannah Jones 6 and Contreras, Savage (5). W — Cottrell. L — Savage. 2B — Seminole: Cottrell 2, Laila Gutierrez 2. 3B — Seminole: Simone Roberson. HR — Semnole: Cottrell.

Records — Seminole 18-4-1, 5-0; Greenwood 6-13, 3-2.

 

Andrews 14, Monahans 5

Andrews........ 300  020     9   —   14    14     0

Monahans..... 040  000     1   —     5      8     5

Jacee Johnson and Ximena Cordova. Taryn Griner and Hailey Merrick. W — Johnson. L — Griner. 2B — Andrews: Johnson, Caitlyn Cordova. Monahans: Cheyenne Marquez 2. HR — Andrews: X. Cordaova 3. Monahans: Griner.

Records — Andrews 10-4-1, 4-1; Monahans 14-8, 2-3.

 

Fort Stockton 14, Pecos 12

Pecos............ 310  501     2   —   12    11   13

Ft Stockton..... 220  307      x   —   14      8   10

n/a. Alyana Dominguez, Aryanna Gonzalez (5) and Yadira Hernandez, Dominguez (5). W — Gonzalez. L — n/a. 2B — Pecos: Maddie Chabaria. Fort Stockton: Dominguez, Janean Gonzalez. 3B — Fort Stockton: Dominguez. HR — Pecos: Elizabeth Levario.

Records — Pecos 10-12, 0-5; Fort Stockton 5-8, 1-4.

 

District 5-3A

Stanton 14, Crane 2

Stanton.......... 003  150     5   —   14    22     0

Crane............. 100  100     0   —     2      4     0

Trinity Johnson and Mikah Kargl. Layla Ybarra and Taylor White. W — Johnson. L — Ybarra. 2B — Stanton: Zabrina Gomez, Trinity Johnson 3. Crane: Ybarra, Jordyn Lehde.

Records — Stanton 7-6, 2-2; Crane 2-12-1, 1-3.

 

District 5-2A

Wink 17, Van Horn 2 (3)

Van Horn....... 002    —     2     4     3

Wink.............. 935    —   17   13     1

Alex Fodge, Amaya Garibay (1) and Garibay, Fodge (1) Ivette Bermudez (3). Hannah Clark and Preslee Black. W — Clark. L — Garibay. 2B — Van Horn: Ashl Robinson. Wink: Clark, Nautica Mills, Emily Valenzuela. HR — Wink: Clark, Kate Ramirez.

Records — Wink 4-3, 4-2.

 

McCamey 17, Marfa 2 (4)

Marfa............. 011      0   —     2     2      2

McCamey. 2(12)2      1   —   17     7      5

n/a. Dallas Jaramillo and Zaray Zarate. W — Jaramillo. L — n/a. 2B — McCamey: Layla Dominguez, Cerius Gomez.

Records — McCamey 10-1, 6-0.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 10:00 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear/Wind
53°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: NE at 21mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 84°/Low 43°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 38°
Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 67°/Low 45°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 70°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]