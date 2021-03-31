HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: Permian Basin Scoreboard for March 30

BASEBALL
District 2-6A
Odessa High 2, Midland High 1 (9)
Odessa High. 100 000 001 — 2 9 2
Midland High. 000 000 000 — 1 5 1
Jairo Guerrero, Sebastian Cabral (8) and Thomas Chavez. Nautas Weiershausen, Josh Reed (8) and Landry Walls. W — Cabral. L — Reed. 2B — Odessa High: Guerrero. Midland High: Jacob Urias, Walls. 3B — Odessa High: Joeluis Charles.
Records — Odessa High 13-8, 4-6; Midland High 12-10, 2-7.
Permian 4, Abilene High 1
Permian......... 002 101 0 — 4 9 1
Abilene High.. 000 001 0 — 1 8 3
Ashton Coats, Cooper Sheehan (6), McCray Gann (7) and Peyton Gregory. Matthew Ezzell, Luke . W — Coats. L — Ezzell. 2B — Permian: Teo Banks, Cade Tschauner. 3B — Permian: Aleck Villa.
Records — Permian 18-6, 8-2; Abilene High 2-17, 0-7.
District 2-4A
Fort Stockton 10, Pecos 7 (9)
Pecos............ 100 022 020 — 7 9 2
Ft Stockton..... 001 004 023 — 10 10 4
Jayden Garza, Jaydon Muniz (6), Tyger Baca (8) and Abel Velasquez. Alex Williams, Alfredo Molina (6) and Jaydrien Ramirez. W — Molina. L — Baca. 2B — Pecos: Elian Fuentes 2, Velasquez, Sebastian Garza. Fort Stockton: Evian Castro, Christian Havins. HR — Fort Stockton: Castro.
Records — Pecos 9-10, 1-2; Fort Stockton 9-9-1, 2-1.
District 5-3A
Crane 10, Stanton 0 (5)
Stanton.......... 000 00 — 0 1 4
Crane............. 100 18 — 10 7 0
Tyler Benedict, Matthew Marquez (5), Jacob Day (5) and Adam Booth. Josh Rocha and Michael Shanks. W — Rocha. L — Benedict. 2B — Crane: Cameron Barriga, Eduardo Gutierrez.
Records — Stanton 3-13, 0-2; Crane 12-4, 2-1.
District 5-2A
McCamey 12, Ozona 6
Ozona............ 200 300 1 — 6 13 1
McCamey...... 003 018 x — 12 15 1
Max Everett, Marco Rodriguez (4), Arlie Hernandez (6) and Jesse Vega. Brayden Fuentes, Damian Rodriguez (7) and Rodriguez, Ivan Rubio (7). W — Fuentes. L — Rodriguez. 2B — Ozona: Rodriguez, Aulton Lira. McCamey: Dylan Chavez, Jayson Pagan, Rubio. 3B — McCamey: Fuentes. HR — McCamey: Rubio.
Records — Ozona 10-5-1, 3-2; McCamey 9-4, 5-0.
SOFTBALL
District 2-6A
Permian 6, Midland Lee 3
Midland Lee.. 002 000 1 — 3 5 6
Permian......... 101 130 x — 6 12 0
Serena Molinar, Maddy Marquez (5) and Maddison Chavez. Alexis Belen and Makayla Sanchez. W — Belen. L — Molinar. 2B — Midland Lee: Marisa Calzada, Jaycie Pacheco. Permian: Sanchez. HR — Midland Lee: Jaycie Pacheco, Arianna Ybarra.
Records — Midland Lee 9-8-1, 0-6; Permian 8-6, 1-5.
Midland High 2, Wolfforth Frenship 0
Frenship........ 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Midland High. 101 000 x — 2 5 2
Erin Boles and Maya Mongelli. Alex Aguilar and Stephanie Bustos. W — Aguilar. L — Boles. 2B — Midland High: Aguilar.
Records — Wolfforth Frenship 14-6, 3-3; Midland High 20-2-1, 6-0.
District 2-4A
Seminole 11, Greenwood 0 (6)
Seminole....... 240 302 — 11 15 1
Greenwood.... 000 000 — 0 2 3
Kamryn Cottrell and Xyla Madry. Vaye Savage, Hannah Contreras (5), Hannah Jones 6 and Contreras, Savage (5). W — Cottrell. L — Savage. 2B — Seminole: Cottrell 2, Laila Gutierrez 2. 3B — Seminole: Simone Roberson. HR — Semnole: Cottrell.
Records — Seminole 18-4-1, 5-0; Greenwood 6-13, 3-2.
Andrews 14, Monahans 5
Andrews........ 300 020 9 — 14 14 0
Monahans..... 040 000 1 — 5 8 5
Jacee Johnson and Ximena Cordova. Taryn Griner and Hailey Merrick. W — Johnson. L — Griner. 2B — Andrews: Johnson, Caitlyn Cordova. Monahans: Cheyenne Marquez 2. HR — Andrews: X. Cordaova 3. Monahans: Griner.
Records — Andrews 10-4-1, 4-1; Monahans 14-8, 2-3.
Fort Stockton 14, Pecos 12
Pecos............ 310 501 2 — 12 11 13
Ft Stockton..... 220 307 x — 14 8 10
n/a. Alyana Dominguez, Aryanna Gonzalez (5) and Yadira Hernandez, Dominguez (5). W — Gonzalez. L — n/a. 2B — Pecos: Maddie Chabaria. Fort Stockton: Dominguez, Janean Gonzalez. 3B — Fort Stockton: Dominguez. HR — Pecos: Elizabeth Levario.
Records — Pecos 10-12, 0-5; Fort Stockton 5-8, 1-4.
District 5-3A
Stanton 14, Crane 2
Stanton.......... 003 150 5 — 14 22 0
Crane............. 100 100 0 — 2 4 0
Trinity Johnson and Mikah Kargl. Layla Ybarra and Taylor White. W — Johnson. L — Ybarra. 2B — Stanton: Zabrina Gomez, Trinity Johnson 3. Crane: Ybarra, Jordyn Lehde.
Records — Stanton 7-6, 2-2; Crane 2-12-1, 1-3.
District 5-2A
Wink 17, Van Horn 2 (3)
Van Horn....... 002 — 2 4 3
Wink.............. 935 — 17 13 1
Alex Fodge, Amaya Garibay (1) and Garibay, Fodge (1) Ivette Bermudez (3). Hannah Clark and Preslee Black. W — Clark. L — Garibay. 2B — Van Horn: Ashl Robinson. Wink: Clark, Nautica Mills, Emily Valenzuela. HR — Wink: Clark, Kate Ramirez.
Records — Wink 4-3, 4-2.
McCamey 17, Marfa 2 (4)
Marfa............. 011 0 — 2 2 2
McCamey. 2(12)2 1 — 17 7 5
n/a. Dallas Jaramillo and Zaray Zarate. W — Jaramillo. L — n/a. 2B — McCamey: Layla Dominguez, Cerius Gomez.
Records — McCamey 10-1, 6-0.
