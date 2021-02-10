  • February 10, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Tough start proves costly as Odessa High falls to Abilene High

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Tough start proves costly as Odessa High falls to Abilene High

District 2-6A Standings

(Overall record in parentheses)

GIRLS

                                        W      L      T   Pts

Permian (7-0-2) ………..........3    0      1      7

S.A. Central (8-3-2) …………..2   0      1      5

Midland Lee (6-2-1) ………….2  1      1      5

Abilene High  (3-3-2) ………...2   1      1      5

Wolfforth Frenship (5-3-3) ......1     1      2      4

Odessa High (5-5-2) ………..     .0      4      1     1

Midland High (0-6-2) ………..      0      3      1     1

Note: Regulation wins (W) worth two points; Ties (T) worth one point.

x-clinched playoff berth

———

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Abilene High 4, Odessa High 1

Midland Lee 1, Midland High 0

Permian at San Angelo Central, ppd.

Wolfforth Frenship, open

Wednesday, Feb. 10

San Angelo Central at Permian, 7:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium

Friday, Feb. 12

Midland High at Abilene High, 3:45 p.m., Shotwell Stadium

Odessa High at Wolfforth Frenship, 7:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland Lee, 7:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Permian, open

Posted: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 10:55 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Tough start proves costly as Odessa High falls to Abilene High By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls soccer team entered its matchup with Abilene High looking for its first win in District 2-6A play.

The Lady Bronchos at still searching as a tough start proved costly and led to a 4-1 defeat to the Lady Eagles Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Abilene High (3-3-2 overall, 2-1-1 district) jumped out to a 3-0 lead within the first 20 minutes of the game and never looked back.

“I just thought that we came out a little bit timid in the first half,” Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said. “Our focus in the second half was just putting effort into everything that we’re doing. I thought we responded in the second half and we played with a lot more effort and it showed.

“Abilene High is a very physical team and they’re good on the ball and have some good decision makers.”

The Lady Eagles set the pace in the early stages of the game, taking advantage of set pieces to get on the board. The first goal of the night came via Justine Martinez, who won possession of the ball off an Abilene High corner kick and finished it off in the seventh minute to put the Lady Eagles in front.

Abilene High got its second goal in the 15th minute after Ale Jessup converted a penalty kick after an Odessa High foul to make it 2-0. The third goal of the half came less than three minutes later when Gabby Stokes directed another corner kick from Marin Murray into the back of the net.

Martinez added a second goal in the 45th minute, making her way through a group of Lady Bronchos defenders to deliver a 4-0 lead.

Abilene High head coach Brent Camp called the victory one of the best performances from his team this season.

“I thought first and foremost that the speed of play and the decision making of the young ladies tonight was really good,” Camp said. “We played with a real quick rhythm and I think that kind of helped keep us in our attacking half for a large portion of the game.”

Odessa High (5-5-2, 0-4-1) had some better looks on goal in the second half and got on the scoreboard thanks to a Cassandra Ramirez penalty kick within the last 10 minutes of the game to cap off the scoring.

