GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Strong second half propels Permian past Midland High

Permian girls soccer coach Chad Peterson said that his team was not themselves to start off its District 2-6A matchup against Midland High.

After facing some early adversity, the Lady Panthers showed that they could respond positively. Permian scored three unanswered goals, including two from Nyxalee Munoz, as it defeated Midland High 3-1 Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The victory kept the Lady Panthers’ (7-0-2 overall, 3-0-1 district) intact and moved them into sole possession of first place in the district with San Angelo Central idle.

“They say that if you’re going to win it all, sometimes you have to win one the ugly way and I think we proved that tonight in the first half,” Peterson said. “It was certainly not ourselves but we managed to come alive in the second half and kick ourselves and get going.”

Permian found itself having to rally with 26:28 left in the first half as Midland High struck first. Melanie Sanchez put in a deflection into the back of the net after a strong run by teammate Kinsey Hill to make it 1-0 Lady Dawgs.

That lead lasted all of 26 seconds as Munoz took possession of the ball on a breakaway and delivered an equalizer to make it 1-1 and would stay that way going into halftime.

“I just saw the space behind the defenders and I took it,” Munoz said. “I saw the keeper coming down and I didn’t think she was going to grab it. I just kept following the ball and that’s when I was able to get it.”

Both teams regrouped at halftime and Munoz nearly put her second one in the net eight minutes into the second half. She would get another chance to put the Lady Panthers ahead with 27:54 left and delivered with a penalty kick to make it 2-1 Permian.

The scoring closed out with a goal by Permian’s Kelsie Fuentes with 14:08 remaining and the Lady Dawgs were unable to answer. It was the second straight game that Funetes had scored after a two-goal night against Odessa High Tuesday.

As a result, Midland High (0-5-2, 0-2-1) is still seeking its first win.

“Hats off to Permian because I thought they played a really good game and a really great second half,” Midland High interim coach Jackson Burns said. “We missed a few opportunities here and there and that’s the way soccer goes sometimes. But we’ll get back it and get ready for Midland Lee on Tuesday.”