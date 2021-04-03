  • April 3, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Sosa, Munoz among five Permian superlatives on all-district team

District 2-6A All-District Team

GIRLS

SUPERLATIVES

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Jaden Sosa, Sr., Permian

OFFENSIVE MVP: Nyxalee Munoz, Jr., Permian

DEFENSIVE MVP: Kieryn Moffat, Sr., San Angelo Central

MIDFIELDEER OF THE YEAR: Rylee Low, Jr., Midland Lee

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: Maria Vasquez, Jr., Permian

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Anahi Lopez, Fr., Permian

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chad Peterson, Permian

FIRST TEAM

Odessa High — Yareli Barrera, Jr., Cassandra Ramirez, Jr.

Permian — Yazmin Rodriguez, Sr., Jewliana Velasco, Sr., Kelcie Fuentes, Jr., Abbey Ward, Sr.

Midland Lee — Sarah Ramos, Sr., Caydance Gonzalez, Jr., Karli Ramos, Jr.

Abilene High — Zoe Castro, Soph., Gabby Stokes, Jr.

Wolfforth Frenship — Chloe Hinojosa, Sr., Macie Jacobs, Sr., Carmen Cervantes, Sr.

San Angelo Central — Angel Alvarado, Sr., Sofia Meador-Safont, Jr., Riley Herbert, Jr.

 SECOND TEAM

Odessa High — Alanna Galindo, Sr., Bayleah Garcia, Sr.

Permian — Caydance Pornan, So., Daniella Ibarra, Jr., Ashlynn Popenhagen, Soph., Zujeily Romero, Fr.

Midland Lee — Aileen Ibarra, Sr., Makenzie Morrison, Sr.

Abilene High — Amaris Amaya, Soph., Justine Martinez, Soph.

Wolfforth Frenship — Alyson Dankesreiter, Jr., Landrey Rowden, Sr.

San Angelo Central — Addison Harkelroad, Jr., Abi Kalnbach, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Odessa High — Stephanie Santos, Sr., Paris Ray, Soph.

Permian — Mya Gonzales, Jr., Angeli Nunez, Soph.

Posted: Saturday, April 3, 2021 8:07 pm

The Permian girls soccer team had a strong presence on the District 2-6A All-District team released this week.

Five Lady Panthers earned superlative honors including Jaden Sosa and Nyxalee Munoz who were named District MVP and Offensive MVP, respectively. The other three top honors went Maria Vasquez as Goalkeeper of the Year,

Anahi Lopez as Newcomer of the Year and head coach Chad Peterson as Coach of the Year. Permian earned a district title en route to an unbeaten regular season.

The Lady Panthers also had four players represented on the first team: seniors Yazmin Rodriguez, Jewliana Velasco, Abbey Ward and junior Kelcie Fuentes. Permian had four more players on the second tea

Odessa High’s Yareli Barrera and Cassandra Ramirez were first-team selections while Alanna Galindo and Bayleah Garcia were second-team selections. Both schools also had a pair of honorable mentions.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

