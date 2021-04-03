GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Sosa, Munoz among five Permian superlatives on all-district team

The Permian girls soccer team had a strong presence on the District 2-6A All-District team released this week.

Five Lady Panthers earned superlative honors including Jaden Sosa and Nyxalee Munoz who were named District MVP and Offensive MVP, respectively. The other three top honors went Maria Vasquez as Goalkeeper of the Year,

Anahi Lopez as Newcomer of the Year and head coach Chad Peterson as Coach of the Year. Permian earned a district title en route to an unbeaten regular season.

The Lady Panthers also had four players represented on the first team: seniors Yazmin Rodriguez, Jewliana Velasco, Abbey Ward and junior Kelcie Fuentes. Permian had four more players on the second tea

Odessa High’s Yareli Barrera and Cassandra Ramirez were first-team selections while Alanna Galindo and Bayleah Garcia were second-team selections. Both schools also had a pair of honorable mentions.