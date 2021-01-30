GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: San Angelo Central pulls away from Odessa High

SAN ANGELO The Odessa High girls soccer team suffered its first loss in District 2-6A play Friday, falling 4-1 to San Angelo Central at Old Bobcat Stadium.
Cassie Ramirez scored the lone goal of the night for the Lady Bronchos in the first half off an assist by Jocelyn Barrera.
The Lady Cats led 2-1 at halftime before scoring twice after halftime to seal the victory.
Odessa High faces rival Permian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.