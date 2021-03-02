GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Quick start not enough as Odessa High falls to Midland High

MIDLAND Things got off to a quick start when the Odessa High girls soccer team played Midland High at Grande Communications Stadium.

Cassandra Ramirez kicked things off for the Lady Bronchos with a quick goal, her shot finding the back of the net in the game’s first 30 seconds.

Odessa High couldn’t capitalize on the quick strike, however, and the host Lady Dawgs pulled even and then pulled away for a 3-1 victory in District 2-6A play Monday.

Kinsey Hill scored twice for Midland High (1-7-4 overall, 1-4-3 in district, five points), with Kristian Henderson adding the insurance goal to solidify the Lady Dawgs’ first victory of the season.

Hill scored the equalizer in the seventh minute with a strike after cutting in from the left wing.

The Lady Bronchos (6-8-2, 1-7-1, three points) continued to apply pressure throughout the first half but couldn’t finish and the teams went into the break tied.

The game slowed down for much of the second half, until Hill drilled her second goal of the night with 13 minutes remaining to play. Henderson would then give the Lady Dawgs some breathing room.

Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said she thought her team played well for a majority of the game.

“We did a really good job moving the ball well and connecting within one another, especially out of the midfield today,” Kellar said. “I just think executing on some of our opportunities changes the momentum of the game and we’ll probably look at making sure that we keep things tighter in the back.”

She also said her team has been focusing on having the urgency it displayed at the start of its game against Midland High.

Midland High coach Jackson Burns said it felt really good seeing his team pick up its first win of the season on Monday.

“I’m just proud of our girls for everything they’ve been through,” Burns said. “To work the way they did, we’ve had a lot of ties, this is our first result.”

The Odessa High host Midland Lee at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium, with the Lady Bronchos looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

