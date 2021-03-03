GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian stays atop District 2-6A standings with victory over Midland High

  • March 3, 2021

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:59 pm

By Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

MIDLAND Goals from Nyxalee Munoz and Anai Lopez on Tuesday night helped the Permian girls soccer team stay unbeaten.

The Lady Panthers defeated Midland High 2-1 at Grande Communications Stadium to stay atop the District 2-6A standings.

Although the Lady Dawgs took the first shot of the game, Permian was the first to capitalize when Munoz put the Lady Panthers ahead with a hard strike at the 23-minute mark.

Lopez dribbled through defenders and placed the ball above the Midland High keeper around six minutes later to give the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead.

Tess Moylett opened the scoring for the Lady Dawgs a few minutes later, finishing in front of goal. Although both teams showed offensive firepower early in the first half, Permian created more chances on goal throughout the opening 40 minutes.

The offensive pace slowed down for a long stretch of the second half. Permian still managed to keep Midland High in its own half for much of the period.

The Lady Dawgs (1-8-4 overall, 1-5-3 in district, five points) still threatened to tie the game up late with two dangerous shots around the 75-minute mark. Both shots bounced off the Permian goal’s framework, one coming off the crossbar and the other returning to the field off the left post.

Permian head coach Chad Peterson said his team was in the same position Tuesday that it found itself in against Abilene High on Monday night.

The Lady Panthers (11-0-4, 8-0-2, 18 points) were up 2-1 at halftime against the Lady Eagles, but allowed a second-half goal to tie the game up. This time, Permian held on to win.

“We were smart enough to at least learn a little bit from the mistakes from last night,” Peterson said. “We were able to move our feet a little bit better late on.

“We were able to pick out the right balls late on where we can hold the ball up and give ourselves a chance to catch our breath, and a chance to collect ourselves and play.”

The Lady Panthers will look to maintain their unbeaten record against San Angelo Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

