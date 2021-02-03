GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian shuts out Odessa High to remain unbeaten

Neither the Permian nor the Odessa High girls soccer teams could find a way to break the deadlock through the first 25 minutes of their matchup.

All it took was someone taking advantage of an extra opportunity and Permian’s Nyxalee Munoz stepped up.

Munoz’s goal in the 29th minute got things started for the Lady Panthers, who pulled away in the second half en route to a 4-0 victory against the Lady Bronchos in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Munoz and teammate Kelcie Fuentes each scored two goals to maintain Permian’s unbeaten start to the season (6-0-2 overall, 2-0-1 district). Odessa High (5-3-2, 0-2-1) suffered its second straight loss.

Permian head coach Chad Peterson credited his team for playing with poise and keeping it after a slow start.

“The first team to settle down and play and take chances is usually the team that comes out on top,” Peterson said. “Luckily for us, it’s been a long time since we’ve scored against them, let alone hit four, and walk out of here with the win. There’s a lot of good things for us coming out of tonight.”

The Lady Panthers had to withstand a couple of early chances for the Lady Bronchos with a key moment coming when Permian goalkeeper Maria Vasquez saved an Odessa High shot off a breakaway within the first 10 minutes.

But Permian was able to get on the board with Munoz’s goal off an assist by Zujeily Romero.

Munoz added her second goal of the night in the 52nd minute, pushing a shot in off a cross from Ashlynn Popenhagen to make it 2-0.

The Lady Panthers got a third goal less than three minutes later as Fuentes scored off of a corner kick to extend the lead. She closed out the scoring with a second goal with less than five minutes remaining.

Jaden Sosa and Destanie Bejerano were credited with assists on the goals from Fuentes.

Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said that she believed her team came out steady after halftime. It was just a matter of not capitalizing on opportunities.

“I just think that we’re looking for some solid play for 80 minutes and we’re still trying to look for that unity with this group,” Kellar said. “I think that they do a lot of really great things and we see improvement. We just have to keep building off of this moving forward.”

