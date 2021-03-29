GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian set for area round matchup with Southlake Carroll

The Permian girls soccer team will continue postseason play in the Class 6A area round against Southlake Carroll at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

The Lady Panthers (13-0-5 overall) took care of business in a 3-0 victory over El Paso Americas in the bi-district round Friday. Southlake Carroll (10-5-6) advanced to the area round after defeating Fort Worth Paschal 3-0 Thursday.

The Lady Dragons enter the matchup as the defending 6A state champions from 2019 after the 2020 postseason was cancelled due to the pandemic. The winner will face either El Paso Franklin or Haslet Eaton in the regional quarterfinals.