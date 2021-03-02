GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian remains unbeaten with draw against Abilene High

The Permian girls soccer team kept its unbeaten record intact by finishing in a 2-2 draw with Abilene High Monday at Ratliff Stadium.

Nyxalee Munoz scored two-first half goals to lead the Lady Panthers (10-0-4 overall, 7-0-2 District 2-6A) with Anai Lopez getting credited for an assist on Munoz’s first goal.

Abilene High (4-6-3, 2-2-3) ensured a point with a goal in the second half after falling behind 2-1 at halftime.

Permian travels to face Midland High Tuesday before hosting San Angelo Central Friday in a game that will likely decide the district title.