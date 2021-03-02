  • March 2, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian remains unbeaten with draw against Abilene High - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian remains unbeaten with draw against Abilene High

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 11:30 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian remains unbeaten with draw against Abilene High OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian girls soccer team kept its unbeaten record intact by finishing in a 2-2 draw with Abilene High Monday at Ratliff Stadium.

Nyxalee Munoz scored two-first half goals to lead the Lady Panthers (10-0-4 overall, 7-0-2 District 2-6A) with Anai Lopez getting credited for an assist on Munoz’s first goal.

Abilene High (4-6-3, 2-2-3) ensured a point with a goal in the second half after falling behind 2-1 at halftime.

Permian travels to face Midland High Tuesday before hosting San Angelo Central Friday in a game that will likely decide the district title.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , on Monday, March 1, 2021 11:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
28°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: NW at 6mph
Feels Like: 22°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 44°/Low 26°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 35°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 73°/Low 46°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 48°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]