  • January 22, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian finishes with draw against Lubbock Coronado

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian finishes with draw against Lubbock Coronado

Posted: Friday, January 22, 2021 9:52 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LUBBOCK The Permian girls soccer team maintained its unbeaten record in its final nondistrict match by finishing with a 1-1 draw against Lubbock Coronado Friday.

The game was scoreless at halftime before each team converting in the second half. Nyxalee Munoz delivered the equalizer in the match for the Lady Panthers (4-0-1 overall) after the Lady Mustangs scored.

Permian opens District 2-6A play on the road against Abilene High at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, January 22, 2021 9:52 pm.

