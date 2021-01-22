GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian finishes with draw against Lubbock Coronado

LUBBOCK The Permian girls soccer team maintained its unbeaten record in its final nondistrict match by finishing with a 1-1 draw against Lubbock Coronado Friday.

The game was scoreless at halftime before each team converting in the second half. Nyxalee Munoz delivered the equalizer in the match for the Lady Panthers (4-0-1 overall) after the Lady Mustangs scored.