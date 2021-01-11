GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian prepare for road trips

The Odessa High and Permian girls soccer teams are heading back on the road today for their next nondistrict matches.
The Lady Bronchos face Lubbock High at 5 p.m. while the Lady Panthers face Lubbock-Cooper at 6 p.m. in Woodrow.
Permian is coming off a 7-1 victory over Lubbock High Friday, paced by Nyxalee Munoz’s four goals. Odessa High finished with a 1-1 draw against Canyon Randall Jan. 5 in Amarillo.
