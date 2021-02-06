GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High falls to Midland Lee

The Odessa High girls soccer team found itself in an early deficit it could not climb out of, falling 3-1 to Midland Lee in District 2-6A play Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (5-4-2 overall, 0-3-1 district) fell behind after the Lady Rebels (5-2-1, 1-1-1) scored all three goals in the second half.

Odessa High did a goal after halftime from Cassie Ramirez off an assist from Paris Ray.

The Lady Bronchos return home to face Abilene High at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.