GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High falls to Abilene High in final road test

The Odessa High girls soccer team had a tough time in its final road game of the season, falling 5-1 to Abilene High Friday afternoon at Shotwell Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (6-10-2, 1-9-1 District 2-6A) lone goal came from Cassandra Ramirez with Paris Ray on the assist.

Abilene High (5-6-4, 3-4-3) moved into a tie for fourth place with Wolfforth Frenship with two games left in the regular season.

Odessa High hosts Frenship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the regular-season finale at Ratliff Stadium.