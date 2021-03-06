  • March 6, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High falls to Abilene High in final road test

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High falls to Abilene High in final road test

Posted: Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:11 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ABILENE The Odessa High girls soccer team had a tough time in its final road game of the season, falling 5-1 to Abilene High Friday afternoon at Shotwell Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (6-10-2, 1-9-1 District 2-6A) lone goal came from Cassandra Ramirez with Paris Ray on the assist.

Abilene High (5-6-4, 3-4-3) moved into a tie for fourth place with Wolfforth Frenship with two games left in the regular season.

Odessa High hosts Frenship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the regular-season finale at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

