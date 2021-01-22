  • January 22, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High bounces back against Abilene Wylie - Odessa American: Oavarsity

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High bounces back against Abilene Wylie

Posted: Friday, January 22, 2021 9:50 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ABILENE The Odessa High girls soccer team closed out nondistrict play on a good note by defeating Abilene Wylie 3-1 Friday at Hugh Sandifer Stadium.

Cassandra Ramirez finished with a hat trick to account for all three goals for the victorious Lady Bronchos (4-1-1 overall). Paris Ray, Yareli Barrera and Aubriana Zapeda all recorded assists.

Odessa High opens District 2-6A play at home as it hosts Midland High at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

