GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Munoz's hat trick helps lift Permian past Odessa High

After finishing in a scoreless draw the night before, the Permian girls soccer team wanted to play sharper Friday and maintain its hold of the District 2-6A lead.

Nyxalee Munoz made sure that the Lady Panthers did just that, recording a hat trick as Permian cruised to a 4-0 victory against rival Odessa High at Ratliff Stadium.

It was the second straight game in as many nights for Permian after facing Midland Lee Thursday.

“The best thing that I saw tonight was that they’re still upbeat after being frustrated last night,” Permian head coach Chad Peterson said. “Tonight, we had a lot more space and more angles and we were able to capitalize on that quick and early which is a good thing for us.”

The first two goals of the night for the Lady Panthers came in quick succession in the early stages of the first half.

Munoz’s first goal came off an assist from Anai Lopez in the 11th minute. Less than 90 seconds later, Lopez was in the right spot in the right time as an attempted clearance for Odessa High deflected right off Lopez’s back and into the back of the net to make it 2-0 Permian.

The Lady Panthers extended their lead in the 33rd minute when Munoz completed a strong run down the right side and put away her second goal of the night to give Permian (10-0-3 overall, 6-0-2 district) a 3-0 halftime advantage. Zujeily Romero was credited with the assist for that goal and Munoz capped off her scoring getting her third goal in the 46th minute on a breakaway.

“I just felt like we had a strong connection,” Munoz said. “We were able to find the open spots and just took the opportunity to get some goals.

“I feel like we all really came through and showed that we can all work really well together as a team.”

Odessa High (6-7-2, 1-6-1) had a pair of strong scoring chances midway through the first half but was unable to break through. The Lady Bronchos were outshot 15-6 in the first half and head coach Cecilia Kellar said her team struggled to create opportunities.

“I thought we started off well and came in with some confidence moving the ball,” Kellar said. “But again we make a mistake and Permian does a great job of capitalizing on those mistakes.

“I think we just got a little flustered especially in the back end with Permian’s speed.”