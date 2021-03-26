GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Panthers take control early to capture bi-district title

After not getting a chance to play in the postseason a year ago, the Permian girls soccer team wanted to make the most of its opportunities this season.

There were plenty to come by for the Lady Panthers as they got a goal in the first six minutes and never looked back en route to a 3-0 victory over El Paso Americas in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

This was the first postseason game for Permian since 2019 after the 2020 postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.

Permian (13-0-5 overall) won its second straight bi-district title and will play reigning state champion Southlake Carroll in the area round Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. Carroll defeated Fort Worth Paschal 3-0 in its bi-district game Thursday.

“We were a little shaky in the beginning but when we got ourselves settled down, we really started putting pressure on them,” Permian head coach Chad Peterson said. “We got three goals early and things could have been a little different.

“We did the dirty work early and we were able to get the game under control.”

The play was wide open from the start and it was the Trail Blazers who had the first strong look at goal as a shot from Kaitlyn Olivas from the left side went off the crossbar.

It was a break for the Permian defense and it didn’t take long for the Lady Panthers to capitalize as Nyxalee Munoz scored on a shot just outside the box for a 1-0 lead.

The persistent pressure from the Lady Panthers remained as Munoz nearly got a second goal with a couple of good looks.

Americas withstood that pressure and was able to create some chances of its own off set pieces. The best opportunity came in the 26th minute off an Andrea Rubio shot but Permian goalkeeper Maria Vasquez was able to make the save.

Vasquez and Sarah Perez combined for the clean sheet for the Lady Panthers.

Permian was able to get the insurance it needed in the closing minutes of the first half thanks to Mya Gonzales. The junior scored her first goal with four minutes remaining off an assist from Munoz and added to that total when she scored on a breakaway set up by a pass from Anai Lopez.

“The last one, I was kind of nervous just because I didn’t want to miss it,” Gonzales said. “

“But it’s all in God’s hands and I knew that once our team was able to score some goals that were going to settle down and just play how we play.”

Neither team was able to score in the second half but both teams kept up the defensive pressure up until the game ended.

“They had their ups and downs but I thought our girls played hard,” Americas head coach Jose Valles said. “But we gave it our all and we know that we can leave Odessa knowing that we did that.”

The Panthers were able to take care of business and now will be able to keep playing after not getting the chance to do so last year.

“We’ve essentially got the same team that we had last year so we felt like we would have been in the same position,” Peterson said. “We’re moving on and we get to play again so that’s the biggest thing for us right now.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas