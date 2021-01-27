  • January 27, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Panthers open district play with draw

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Panthers open district play with draw

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 10:05 pm

Odessa American

ABILENE The Permian girls soccer team earned a point in its District 2-6A opener by finishing in a 1-1 draw Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium.

Nyxalee Munoz scored the only goal of a Kelsie Fuentez for the Lady Panthers (4-0-2 overall, 0-0-1 district) in the first half before the Lady Eagles (1-2-2, 0-0-1) delivered the equalizer in the second half.

Permian continues district play with a home match against Wolfforth Frenship at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

