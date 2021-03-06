GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Panthers, Lady Cats battle to scoreless draw

The Permian girls soccer team was facing one its toughest tests to date against San Angelo Central in a battle of the top two teams in District 2-6A.

Both teams had their chances but neither side was able to break through in a 0-0 draw on a breezy, chilly Friday evening at the Ratliff Soccer Complex.

The Lady Panthers earned a point in the standings to maintain their hold on the top spot in District 2-6A.

Permian (11-0-5 overall, 7-0-4 district) will still have an opportunity to clinch at least a share of the district title when it plays again March 16 at Midland Lee.

“I thought we played quite well,” Permian head coach Chad Peterson said. “Even when we were playing into a stiff breeze in the first half, we were able to bottle up Central for a large portion of the first half.

“I don’t think we were very convincing in the front third but everything else, I’m quite happy with.”

Permian’s best look at goal came within the first six minutes of the game as San Angelo Central was called for a handball in the penalty area.

But the Lady Panthers’ penalty kick was denied by Central goalkeeper Addison Harkleroad to keep the game scoreless.

Permian kept the pressure on the Lady Cats’ defense, which bent but didn’t break thanks to the Harkleroad’s steady play.

Central’s best chance of the game came with five minutes remaining before halftime off of a corner kick. The kick was headed on goal, but Permian goalkeeper Maria Vasquez was in the right spot to make a key save.

“Something like that happened in the last game too,” said Vasquez, referring to Tuesday’s game at Midland High. “I got a header and they scored on me. I was expecting it and I just told myself that I had to be ready for this and I got it.”

The second half saw both teams battle for possession, trying to break through after a couple of close calls in the first half.

San Angelo Central (13-4-3, 7-1-2) had its best chance go wide midway through the second half while Permian made a late run in the closing seconds before that shot went over the crossbar.

“I knew coming in that this was going to be a tough game,” San Angelo Central head coach Ben Henry said. “Coach Peterson has them working really well together and has a couple of really dangerous girls.

“I thought we held them off for the most part. I would like to see a little bit better execution but overall, I’m pleased.”

