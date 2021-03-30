GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Panthers fall to Southlake Carroll

The Permian girls soccer team saw its season come to an end as the Lady Panthers fell in a 5-0 defeat to Southlake Carroll in a Class 6A area round game Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium.

The Lady Panthers (13-1-5 overall) fell behind 3-0 in the first half and suffered their first loss of the season against the defending Class 6A state champions.

Morgan Quillen and Hannah Khan led the way for the Lady Dragons (11-5-6), finishing with two goals and an assist each. Southlake Carroll will face District 4-6A foe Haslet Eaton in the regional quarterfinals later this week.