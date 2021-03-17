GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Panthers capture outright District 2-6A title in regular season finale

MIDLAND A strong first half proved to be enough for the Permian girls soccer team to finish off an unblemished regular season.

The Lady Panthers secured an outright District 2-6A championship and earned the top seed in the playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Midland Tuesday at Grande Communications Stadium.

Permian will open the postseason with a matchup against El Paso Americas in the Class 6A bi-district round with details still being finalized.

After a scoreless opening 15 minutes, Permian (12-0-5 overall, 8-0-4 district) grabbed control of the game starting with the first of two goals by Mya Gonzalez. Nyxalee Munoz was credited with the assist and added a goal of her own less than two minutes later to quickly open up a 2-0 advantage.

Midland Lee tried to respond with a goal of its own and had a good look at goal with 14 minutes left in the half before that shot sailed over the crossbar. Permian countered that with a series of passes that saw Gonzales open in front of goal, where she finished the play and collected her second score with eight minutes left before halftime.

The offensive pace slowed down for much of the second half as the winds began to pick up and Permian focused on keeping the Lady Rebels on their own side of the field.

Midland Lee (9-6-2, 5-5-2) got its lone goal in the final 30 seconds when a shot from Bailey Gould found its way to the back of the Permian net. It was not enough, however, as the Lady Panthers secured the win and began the celebration.

Permian head coach Chad Peterson said his team showed marked improvement against Midland Lee compared to some of its previous games.

“Tonight I think we played awfully well,” Peterson said. “It showed in the first half, we were able to take a talented team and really put them on their heels.”

Midland Lee head coach Brandon Allen said his team has to start games with a faster pace when it starts postseason play. The Lady Rebels are the No. 4 seed and will face El Paso Franklin to open the postseason.

“We started a little sluggish,” Allen said. “They jumped all over us, credit to them. They did a good job early putting pressure on us and being on the attack as much as possible, we didn’t handle it well like we should have.”

