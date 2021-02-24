  • February 24, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Cats' offensive pace too much for Lady Bronchos - Odessa American: Oavarsity

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Cats' offensive pace too much for Lady Bronchos

Posted: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 12:15 am

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls soccer team entered its key matchup with San Angelo Central looking to build off of its first District 2-6A win the day before. Unfortunately for the Lady Bronchos, it did not find that same success against the Lady Cats.

Odessa High fell behind midway through the first half and could not recover, falling 4-1 to San Angelo Central Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (6-6-2 overall, 1-5-1 district) could not move up in the district standings while the Lady Cats (10-4-2, 4-1-1) maintained their hold of second place behind Permian.

“It was a little bit frustrating,” Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said. “I thought that we did some good things but Central is such a good team and they go forward with so much pace. Mistakes and decision making defensively were things that just hurt us tonight.”

San Angelo Central set the tempo early with a couple of good chances then got on the board with 24:02 left in the first half when Makayla Jordan scored off an assist by Aubrey Gonzales.

Odessa High tried to move forward but only managed to get three shots off in the first half compared to 12 for Central.

The Lady Cats got their second goal with time winding down in the opening 40 minutes when Angel Alvarado converted a free kick from 20 yards out to give her team a 2-0 halftime lead.

Central got their final two goals just 35 seconds apart in the second half. The first came with 21:05 remaining when Riley Herbert scored off a corner kick. The other goal came when Jules Meza broke through the Lady Bronchos defense to add a fourth goal to the lead.

Odessa High’s lone goal came in the final 10 seconds with Yarexi Cervantes heading in a corner kick.

It was the second straight victory for the Lady Cats after defeating Midland Lee Monday night.

“Our objective coming into the start of this week was to get two wins and that’s what we ended up getting,” Central head coach Benjamin Henry said. “We settled in really well and are starting to play a little better as far as possession is concerned. It seems to be working well as far as control and I’m really pleased with that.”

