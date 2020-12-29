GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos open season with shutout

The Odessa High girls soccer team started its season on a strong note with a 4-0 victory over Lubbock-Cooper Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (1-0) jumped out to a 3-0 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Cassandra Ramirez finished with two goals and an assist for Odessa High while goalkeeper Bayleah Garcia completed the shutout.

Yarexi Cervantes added a goal and an assist while Paris Ray scored the final goal of the match for the Lady Bronchos. Nehemiah Batie and Mia Valdez also had the other assists in the victory.