GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos host Lubbock-Cooper to open season

The Odessa High girls soccer team gets its 2020-21 season under way as the Lady Bronchos host Lubbock-Cooper at 4 p.m. today at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos will lean on experienced players such as junior Cassandra Ramirez and seniors Yareli Barrera and Bayleah Garcia. Ramirez was named the District 2-6A offensive MVP last season, while Barrera and Garcia earned first-team all-district honors.

Odessa High finished 13-5-4 last season and finished third place in District 2-6A before the remainder of the season was canceled because of COVID-19.