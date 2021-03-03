  • March 3, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos fall to Lady Rebels - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos fall to Lady Rebels

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 10:45 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos fall to Lady Rebels OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls soccer team suffered another defeat in District 2-6A play by falling 3-1 to Midland Lee Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (6-9-2 overall, 1-8-1 district) got a goal from Cassandra Ramirez on an assist from Averi Wagner but it was not enough as the Lady Rebels (8-4-2, 4-3-2) were able to secure a key district victory to remain in third place in the district standings.

Odessa High heads on the road to face Abilene High at 3:45 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium.

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 10:45 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 36°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 76°/Low 47°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]