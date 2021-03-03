GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos fall to Lady Rebels

The Odessa High girls soccer team suffered another defeat in District 2-6A play by falling 3-1 to Midland Lee Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.
The Lady Bronchos (6-9-2 overall, 1-8-1 district) got a goal from Cassandra Ramirez on an assist from Averi Wagner but it was not enough as the Lady Rebels (8-4-2, 4-3-2) were able to secure a key district victory to remain in third place in the district standings.
Odessa High heads on the road to face Abilene High at 3:45 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.