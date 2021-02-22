GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos earn first District 2-6A victory of season

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High girls soccer team earned its first District 2-6A victory of the season in the return to play Monday night, defeating Wolfforth Frenship 2-1 in a game that had been postponed from Feb. 12.
Cassandra Ramirez scored both goals for the Lady Bronchos (6-5-2 overall, 1-5-1 district) with assists from Nitzel Ramirez and Averi Wagner. The Lady Tigers fell 5-4-3, 1-2-2 on the season.
Odessa High has a quick turnaround as it hosts San Angelo Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.
