  • February 22, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos earn first District 2-6A victory of season

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos earn first District 2-6A victory of season

Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 8:18 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos earn first District 2-6A victory of season OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WOLFFORTH The Odessa High girls soccer team earned its first District 2-6A victory of the season in the return to play Monday night, defeating Wolfforth Frenship 2-1 in a game that had been postponed from Feb. 12.

Cassandra Ramirez scored both goals for the Lady Bronchos (6-5-2 overall, 1-5-1 district) with assists from Nitzel Ramirez and Averi Wagner. The Lady Tigers fell 5-4-3, 1-2-2 on the season.

Odessa High has a quick turnaround as it hosts San Angelo Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Monday, February 22, 2021 8:18 pm.

