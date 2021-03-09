  • March 9, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos close season with defeat to Lady Tigers

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Lady Bronchos close season with defeat to Lady Tigers

District 2-6A Standings

(Overall record in parentheses)

GIRLS

                                        W      L      T   Pts

x-Permian (11-0-5) ……….....7    0      4    18

x-S.A. Central (13-5-3) ………7    2      2    16

x-Midland Lee (9-5-2) ………      5      4      2    12

Wolfforth Frenship (8-6-4) ......4     4      3    11

Midland High (3-8-4) ………..3    5      3      9

Abilene High (5-7-4) ………...3    5      3      9

Odessa High (6-11-2) ………..   .1    10      1   3

Note: Regulation wins (W) worth two points; Ties (T) worth one point.

x-clinched playoff berth

———

Tuesday, March 9

Wolfforth Frenship 4, Odessa High 1

Midland High 2, Abilene High 1

Midland Lee 1, San Angelo Central 0

Permian, open

Friday, March 12

Permian, open

Odessa High, open

Wolfforth Frenship, open

Abilene High, open

San Angelo Central, open

Midland High, open

Midland Lee, open

Tuesday, March 16

San Angelo Central at Abilene High, 3 p.m., Shotwell Stadium

Permian at Midland Lee, 7:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland High at Wolfforth Frenship, 7:30 p.m.

Odessa High, open

Posted: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 11:12 pm

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649

Despite all the challenges that the Odessa High girls soccer team has faced this year, the Lady Bronchos entered the regular-season finale against Wolfforth Frenship looking for one last win to close the season.  

Odessa High battled well but ran into a strong offensive surge from Wolfforth Frenship, falling 4-1 in District 2-6A play Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

All five goals came after halftime.

“I thought we did work hard today and I was proud of them, especially our seniors,” Odessa High head coach Cecilia Kellar said. “It’s definitely tough when you know your season’s ending because we haven’t done that in a while.

“It’s just one of those things where every year is different.” 

The first goal of the night came in the first 10 minutes of the second half when Frenship’s Aras King headed the ball in off a corner kick to put the Lady Tigers on the board.

It did not take long for Frenship to get its second goal, this one coming off the foot of Alyson Dankesreiter less than two minutes later.

The Lady Bronchos (6-11-2 overall, 1-10-1 district) fought their way back into the game when Cassandra Ramirez scored on a breakaway in the 58th minute to cut the deficit down to 2-1.

Frenship made sure that its lead would not go away as Mia Chambliss scored less than five minutes later.

The Lady Tigers’ final goal of the night came when Makayla Varela scored out of a scramble in front of the Odessa High goal with three minutes left in regulation.

“In the first half, I thought we produced a lot in the midfield, attacking well, but we were still missing that final piece,” Wolfforth Frenship head coach Lauren Denning said. “That was our focus at halftime and it’s one of those things where once you get the first one in, you feel like it’s rolling right and that’s what we were able to do.”

While Odessa High’s season is now done, Wolfforth Frenship (8-6-4, 4-4-3) has put itself in a position to clinch the final playoff spot in the district.

Frenship’s victory, combined with Midland High’s win against Abilene High, means that the Lady Tigers can clinch a playoff spot with a win or draw against the Lady Dawgs next Tuesday in Wolfforth.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

