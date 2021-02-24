GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Big second half helps Lady Panthers stay unbeaten

WOLFFORTH The Permian girls soccer team maintained its hold of first place in District 2-6A thanks to a big second half in a 3-1 victory over Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at Peoples Bank Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, the Lady Panthers scored all three goals in the second half to stay unbeaten in its first game since Feb. 10.

Nyxalee Munoz had a goal and assist for Permian (9-0-2 overall, 5-0-1 district) while Daniela Ibarra and Anai Lopez also had goals for Permian. Jaden Sosa was also credited with an assist.

Frenship fell to 5-5-3, 1-3-2 with the loss.

The Lady Panthers host Midland Lee at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.