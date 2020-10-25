GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian's Rodriguez continues making progress

With each passing year in her high school golf career, Permian’s Rylie Rodriguez keeps setting the bar higher and higher and this year has been no exception.

The junior Lady Panther has continued battling through this season and while she’s been happy with the progress that she’s made, she knows there’s more work to be done.

“This season’s been good,” Rodriguez said. “I’m going to keep working. The bar is set high and I’m going to keep pushing it high until I run out of season.”

She recently added to her accomplishments this season with a second-place individual finish at this week’s Odessa Invitational.

Finishing the two-day tournament with a score of 73-71—144, the Permian golfer was just wo strokes shy of first place finisher Ryann Honea of San Angelo Central, who went 78-64—142.

It must be said that Honea’s performance on Saturday at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links was a course record.

However, Rodriguez helped the Lady Panthers to a first-place finish in their division as a team as Permian went 330-302—632.

The first day of the tournament took place at the Odessa Country Club.

Rodriguez said leading up to this past week, she did a lot of preparing and knew that the weather was going to be bad. She said she had to keep her head up.

“I did what needed to be done,” Rodriguez said. “I took it one shot at a time and didn’t get ahead of myself. I worked on what was in front of me. I missed a couple of putts but I didn’t let it get me down. I kept grinding until I was finished.”

Her coach, Rodney Roman, has noticed Rodriguez’s improvement.

“Rylie’s progressing very well this year,” Roman said. “She’s such a grinder at practice and doing all the right things.”

He added that Rodriguez’s experience is one of the key things that she brings to the table for the Lady Panthers.

“She plays a lot golf outside of school and the experience that she has, we can see the big difference in her,” Roman said.

This past summer was a little tricky for Rodriguez to get as many tournaments in as she could due to COVID-19. But once the worst was over, she was able to travel around the country, getting in as much experience as possible to get ready for her junior year.

“In the beginning, it was slow with no tournaments,” Rodriguez said, “But as soon as the COVID ban was lifted, I went to Chicago, I went to East Texas, I went to North Carolina and I was busy playing as much and kept grinding.”

She’s also been working on the range, trying to improve her long game, as well as working on her short game.

“I do a lot of range time,” Rodriguez said. “I work on my swing and work on my accuracy. On the short range, I’ve been working on my chipping and working on my two-putts, making as many shots as possible.”

Playing Saturday at Ratliff Ranch, Rodriguez said the weather was a little bit more forgiving compared to Friday and that helped her score fall.

However, that didn’t mean it was any less frustrating for her.

“Not as many putts fell but I kept my head up and knew that I had a bunch of golf ahead of me,” she said. “The weather was better so I had less clothes on, so it was easier to swing. It felt better being able to swing better. I kept my head up and kept grinding.”

As the year continues, Rodriguez hopes to make it to state and to keep pushing her goals higher.

“This year has been going pretty fast,” she said. “It’s crazy how quick it’s gone. My game’s continued to improve. I’m going to keep pushing it because the bar is set high.”