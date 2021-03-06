  • March 6, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian prevails in calmer conditions to take ECISD Invitational title

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian prevails in calmer conditions to take ECISD Invitational title

ECISD Invitational

Team Results

Friday, Odessa Country Club, Old Course

Saturday, Ratliff Ranch Golf Links

GIRLS

Team Standings

1. Permian I, 341-309—650; 2. Lubbock-Cooper, 358-324—682; 3. Midland Lee, 387-345—732; 4. Midland High, 395-352—747; 5. Odessa High, 401-354—755; 6. Permian II, 390-366—756; 7. El Paso Eastwood Gold, 398-359—757; 8. El Paso Eastwood Blue, 428-407—835; 9. Monahans, 475-415—890.

Top 10 Individuals

1.Ali Escamilla, Midland Trinity, 78-68 — 146; 2. Jules Crow, Midland Trinity, 82-68 — 150; 3. Isabella Segura, Permian I, 78-76 — 154; 4. Angela Aguirre, Permian I, 82-75 — 157; 5. Sarah Reed, Midland Lee, 87-71 — 158; 6. Anaya Perales, Midland High, 86-73 — 159; 7. Chloe Aranda, Odessa High, 88-74 — 162; 8. (tie) Ayers Finley, Lubbock-Cooper, 88-76 — 164; and MacKenzie Chandler, Midland High, 87-77 — 164; 10. Macey Goodblanket, Lubbock-Cooper, 87-81 — 168.

Team Results

PERMIAN I (341-309—650): Angela Aguirre, 82-75—157; Jocelyn Dominguez, 89-76—165; Isabella Segura, 78-76—154; Kyndal Ward, 92-82—174; Heather LaShomb, 96-98—194

LUBBOCK-COOPER (358-324—682): Ayers Finley, 88-76—164; Macey Goodblanket, 87-81—168; Ella Oglesby, 91-85—176; Addi Harrist, 92-93—185; Hanna Curry, 97-82—179

MIDLAND LEE (387-345—732): Sarah Reed, 87-71—158; Gracie O’Brien, 101-88—189; Sammy Sentiadarma, 105-95—200; Natalia Armenta, 94-91—185; Ashley Kruse, 108-109—217

MIDLAND HIGH (395-352—747): Anaya Perales, 86-73—159; MacKenzie Chandler, 87-77—164; Angelina Cruse, 104-87—191; Keller Ray, 118-115—233

ODESSA HIGH (401-354—755): Chloe Aranda, 88-74—162; Jael Garcia, 104-90—194; Marina Muela, 106-94—200; Evelyn Marquez, 103-99—202; Harleigh Venske, 106-96—202

PERMIAN II (390-366—756): Lucy Pennington, 106-87—193; Daniella Muniz, 92-92—184; Julissa Olivares, 93-96—189; Ella Verretto, 99-91—190; Haley LaShomb, 111-104—215

EL PASO EASTWOOD GOLD (398-359—757): Madison Venegas, 95-86—181; Davine Bashur, 109-NS; Emily DeGuire, 96-87—183; Sophie Vidal, 101-93—194; Amanda Imai, 106-93—199

EL PASO EASTWOOD BLUE (428-407—835): Isabella Ceniceros, 102-95—197; Sofia Enriquez, 107-109—216; Aurora Bolding, 109-100—209; Adaline Ochoa, 110-103—213

MONAHANS(475-415—890): Brooklyn Kesey, 112-97—209; Aiyana Munoz, 107-103—210; Haygan Molinar, 129-104—233; Shannon Lawson, 131-NS; Isabella Gomez, 127-111—238

Other Medalists

LUBBOCK MONTEREY: Riley Ledbetter, 86-84—170; Abbey Morelock, 113-98—211.

MIDLAND TRINITY: Ali Escamilla, 78-68—146; Jules Crow, 82-68—150.

PECOS: Kenzie Valenzuela, 98-88—186; Victoria Solis, 128-111—239; Airy Serrano, 105-ns—ns.

PERMIAN: Liliana Arzaga, 101-97—198.

Posted: Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:17 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian prevails in calmer conditions to take ECISD Invitational title By Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

The ECISD Invitational got off to a very windy start Friday at Odessa Country Club on the Old Course.

Things calmed down overnight and the golfers found conditions to be much calmer when the tournament moved over to Ratliff Ranch Golf Links for Saturday’s final round.

The move proved to be just what the Permian girls needed, as they took the team title with a two-day total of 650 (341-309).

Lubbock-Cooper (358-324—682) was second, followed by Midland Lee (387-345—732).

The Lady Panthers were led by Isabella Segura, who placed third individually with a two-day total score of 154. She followed Friday’s opening round 78 with a 76 on Saturday.

Segura said she was glad she could secure the third-place finish after weathering the windy conditions throughout the tournament’s first day.

“It feels good, I put on a show and did my best,” Segura said. “It was really intense, I’m just glad I could pull it all together to do what I had to do.”

Midland Trinity’s Ali Escamilla and Jules Crow finished first and second, respectfully. The duo each shot rounds of 4-under-par 68 to share low round of the tournament. Escamilla finished the tournament shooting (78-68—146), four strokes ahead of Crow (82-68—150).

Permian improved its team performance from its second-place finish a week ago at the Tall City Invitational in Midland. One of the things head coach Rodney Roman wanted to see his players improve on since the last tournament included being mentally tough, avoiding getting in their own heads. He saw them make marked improvement on Saturday.

“I saw a lot of growth. We saw how they were getting around the golf course, managing the golf course and we saw that yesterday as well with the wind and everything else,” Roman said. “Everything that we talked about, such as flighting our golf balls and trying to control what we can, they showed it this weekend and it was good to see.”

The Odessa High golf team also saw improvement in scores from the first day. The Lady Bronchos (401-354—755) finished fifth and head coach Shelbye Hill called the change in conditions a night-and-day difference when the tournament came to an end.

“Wind is hard, we saw a big difference on the putting greens today,” Hill said. “Ball flight really isn’t affected but the putting green, it made a big difference today.”

Over the last two weekends, the Permian and Odessa High girls’ golf teams have gotten a small taste of what they can expect when they head into the District 2-6A tournament. Last week’s Tall City Invitational featured three of the Odessa schools’ district opponents, while the ECISD Invitational showcased two opponents in Midland High and Midland Lee.

Roman said seeing teams from across the district helped his Lady Panthers gain confidence, but they need to take the season one step at a time.

“Day to day it’s totally different,” Roman said. “We just got to make sure that we are on point with everything for those two days during district.”

Hill added that Odessa High is ready and excited for anything it might see when that tournament arrives.

“They just got to go compete,” she said.

