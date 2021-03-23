GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Lady Panthers stay in control to win District 2-6A crown

MIDLAND Teams competing in the District 2-6A girls golf tournament saw two completely different rounds at the Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland.

Monday’s first-round had a 45-minute lightning delay, followed by gusty winds and a dust storm that blanketed the area.

The second round on Tuesday was the complete opposite, with calmer conditions prevailing to close out the competition.

Despite the obstacles, the Permian girls golf team (338-339—677) secured a first-place finish and a spot in the Region I-6A tournament April 19-20 in Grand Prairie.

Midland Lee (351-355—706) claimed the second spot in the regional tournament, closing out the District 2-6A competition as runner up.

Permian head coach Rodney Roman said it felt good seeing his team cap off its regular season on a high note.

“That’s what it’s about at the end of the day,” Roman said. “Their accomplishments are the most important thing, they deserved it. They deserve every bit of it.”

Angelo Aguirre led the Lady Panthers with a fourth-place finish at 163 (79-83).

San Angelo Central’s Ryann Honea was the medalist, finishing 12 strokes ahead of Wolfforth Frenship’s Lainey Cristan with a 143 score. Honea and Cristan will advance to the regional tournament, even though San Angelo Central and Wolfforth Frenship won’t move forward.

The top two teams in the District 2-6A qualified for the regional competition, along with the top two individuals who weren’t on those teams.

Wolfforth Frenship’s (366-343—709) third place team finish classifies them as a district alternate in case one of the top two finishers can’t compete. The Lady Tigers’ Katie Castellano and Midland High’s Anaya Perales will be regional alternates.

“It’s really exciting because you get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Cristan said. “Being my senior year, you always want to push and be the best.”

Midland Lee head coach Wes Overton was satisfied with the finish, especially with the young group of golfers he had competing.

“When this golf season started back in August or September, nobody picked us to be second,” Overton said. “We were a bunch of young kids with no experience, but our girls worked their tail off and they got better every time they played.”

The qualifying squads will now have a little over three weeks to prepare before they make the trip to Grand Prairie.

Both Roman and Overton said their teams will face a tough challenge when they see their competition in Region I. Roman wants his Lady Panthers to continue working toward their peak, while Overton will focus on the fundamentals of golf with his Lady Rebels.

Keeping a strong mental focus will be an important factor in keeping the season alive, according to Aguirre.

“You just got to keep in mind you got to do it for your team,” she said. “What you’re doing is important for each of your players.

As far as mechanics and what we have worked on and the skills we have is good. It’s just trusting ourselves and trusting each other.”

