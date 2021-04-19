  • April 19, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Lady Panthers sit in seventh after opening round of regional tourney - Odessa American: Oavarsity

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Lady Panthers sit in seventh after opening round of regional tourney

Posted: Monday, April 19, 2021 7:08 pm

GRAND PRAIRIE The Permian girls golf team is in seventh place following the opening round of the Region I-6A Tournament at Tangle Ridge Golf Club.

The Lady Panthers shot an opening round total of 349, which is a single shot ahead of Midland Lee (350). Angela Aguirre and Jocelyn Dominguez led Permian with opening rounds of 86, followed by an 88 from Isabella Segura and 89 from Kyndal Ward. Lucy Pennington rounded out the team with a 97. Midland Lee’s Sarah Reed led the Lady Rebels with an 81.

Carrollton Hebron leads the team scores with a 300, just one shot ahead of Coppell (301) and four from Southlake Carroll (304). The final round tees off at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

