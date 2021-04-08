GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Lady Cougars walk away with district crown

BIG SPRING The Odessa Compass Academy girls golf team finished first at the District 5-3A Tournament on Wednesday at the Comanche Trail Golf Course in Big Spring.

Compass Academy (372-358—730) secured a spot in the Region I-3A Tournament, along with Coahoma (426-408—834).

Jordyn Cruz (174), Allie Scott (175) and Sierra Dobbs (187) represented Compass Academy with first-, second- and third-place medalist finishes.

Crane’s Karla Montes (197) and Karen Santos (197) also advanced to the Region I-3A Tournament as the top two individual finishers not on the qualifying teams.

All qualifiers will compete in the regional tournament on April 21 and 22 at the Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird.