  • April 8, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Lady Cougars walk away with district crown - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Lady Cougars walk away with district crown

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
District 5-3A Championships

Wednesday, Comanche Trail Golf Course, Big Spring

GIRLS

Team Standings

(x-Qualified for Regional Tournament)

1. x-Compass Academy, 372-358—730; 2. x-Coahoma, 426-408—834; 3. Crane, 430-423—853.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Jordyn Cruz, Compass Academy, 89-85—174; 2. Allie Scott, Compass Academy, 90–85—175; 3. Sierra Dobbs, Compass Academy, 90–97—187; 4. Julia Cox, Coahoma, 97-97—194; 5. Aubrey Stone, Compass Academy, 103–91—194; 6. x-Karla Montes, Crane, 101–96—197; 7. x-Karen Santos, Crane, 101–96—197; 8. Jackie Santos, Crane, 104–104—208; 9. Isabella Cox, Coahoma, 108–104—212; 10. Zoie Joslin, Coahoma, 111–107—218.

Team Results

Compass Academy (372-358—730): Jordyn Cruz, 89–85—174; Allie Scott, 90–85—175; Aubrey Stone, 103–91—194; Sierra Dobbs, 90–97—187.

Coahoma (426-408—834): Julia Cox, 97-97—194; Providence Dickson, 121–100—221; Makayla Chavez, 110–114—224; Zoie Joslin, 111–107—218; Isabella Cox, 108–104—212.

Crane (430-423—853): Jackie Santos, 104–104—208; Karla Montes, 101–96—197; Karen Santos, 101–96—197; Taylor Villarreal, 124–127—251; Abi Ornelas, 127–130—257.

Other Medalists

Coahoma: Hartlie Smithie, 112–119—231.

Reagan County: Zoe Chavez, 127–124—206; Makenna Gunnels, 131–123—254.

Sonora: Annika Galindo, 102–101—203; Adriana Arispe, 120–116—236; Sophia Gutterez, 137–127—264.

Stanton: Jordyn Keeton, 106–100—206; Neely Poitevint, 116–101—217; Emilee Day, 119–121—240.

Posted: Thursday, April 8, 2021 7:34 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Lady Cougars walk away with district crown Odessa American oasports@oasports 432-333-7787 Odessa American

BIG SPRING The Odessa Compass Academy girls golf team finished first at the District 5-3A Tournament on Wednesday at the Comanche Trail Golf Course in Big Spring.

Compass Academy (372-358—730) secured a spot in the Region I-3A Tournament, along with Coahoma (426-408—834).

Jordyn Cruz (174), Allie Scott (175) and Sierra Dobbs (187) represented Compass Academy with first-, second- and third-place medalist finishes.

Crane’s Karla Montes (197) and Karen Santos (197) also advanced to the Region I-3A Tournament as the top two individual finishers not on the qualifying teams.

All qualifiers will compete in the regional tournament on April 21 and 22 at the Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, April 8, 2021 7:34 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 8%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 89°/Low 61°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 47°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 78°/Low 57°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

sunday

weather
High 90°/Low 54°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]