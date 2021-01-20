GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolfforth Frenship runs past Permian

The Permian girls basketball team fell behind early and could not recover, falling 71-35 to District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at The Tiger Pit.

The Lady Tigers (16-4 overall, 7-0 district) jumped out to a 24-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded it to 40-10 at halftime.

Karen Guzman and E’Jae Miller had nine points each to lead the Lady Panthers (1-15, 0-8). Addison McClure finished with a game-high 17 points for Frenship while Elena Noyola added 10 points in the victory.