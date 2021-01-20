  • January 20, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolfforth Frenship runs past Permian

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wolfforth Frenship runs past Permian

Wolfforth Frenship 71, Permian 35

PERMIAN (1-15 Overall, 0-8 District 2-6A)

Caytlen Juarez 2 0-0 6, Faith Mancha 1 0-0 3, Camila Leal 1 0-0 2, Karen Guzman 3 0-2 9, Jamie Redic 2 0-0 4, Biyyanah Ellis 0 0-0 0, Akiva Brown 0 0-0 0, E’Jae Miller 4 1-4 9, Dagmar Ortega 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 1-8 35.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (16-4, 7-0)

Elena Noyola 3 2-2 10, Abbi Watson 1 1-2 4, Abbi Holder 3 0-0 7, Hannah Page 2 0-0 4, Avery Siler 1 0-0 2, Riley Roberts 1 1-2 4, Airron Gaydon 2 0-0 5, Desiree Jefferson 3 1-2 7, Mikah Chapman 3 1-2 7, Addison McClure 7 3-3 17, Zaria Fowler 0 0-0 0, Abby Boyce 4 0-2 8. Totals 26 9-15 71.

Permian.................... 4.... 6   12   13   —    35

Frenship................. 24.. 16   20   11   —    71

3-Point goals — Permian 6 (Guzman 3, Juarez 2, Mancha 1), Wolfforth Frenship 6 (Noyola 2, Watson 1, Holder 1, Roberts 1, Gaydon 1). Total fouls — Permian 16, Wolfforth Fresnhip 12 Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 10:30 pm

Posted: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 10:30 pm

WOLFFORTH The Permian girls basketball team fell behind early and could not recover, falling 71-35 to District 2-6A leader Wolfforth Frenship Tuesday at The Tiger Pit.

The Lady Tigers (16-4 overall, 7-0 district) jumped out to a 24-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and expanded it to 40-10 at halftime.

Karen Guzman and E’Jae Miller had nine points each to lead the Lady Panthers (1-15, 0-8). Addison McClure finished with a game-high 17 points for Frenship while Elena Noyola added 10 points in the victory.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

