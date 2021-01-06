Permian P logo
- San Angelo Central 55, Permian 18
PERMIAN (1-12 Overall, 0-5 District 2-6A)
Caytlen Juarez 0 0-0 0, Micah Smith 0 0-0 0, Bailey Wight 0 0-0 0, Faith Mancha 0 1-2 1, Camila Leal 1 2-2 4, Karen Guzman 0 4-6 4, Jaime Redic 2 0-1 4, Akiva Brown 1 1-2 3, E’Jae Miller 1 0-2 2, Sara Chavez 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 8-15 18.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (10-5, 3-1)
Alyssa Barron 3 0-0 7, Jewels Perez 0 0-0 0, Arden Neff 0 0-0 0, Delaney Hester 4 0-0 8, Nevaeh Hearne 3 2-2 8, Anjelina Humphreys 2 4-6 8, Makayla Salazar 0 0-1 0, Anastazja Wiezrowiecki 0 0-0 0, Maddie Foley 2 0-0 4, Sydnee Moore 2 0-0 4, Deandra Allen 5 8-15 18. Totals 20 14-24 55.
Permian.................... 2.... 6 8 2 — 18
San Angelo Central. 18.. 19 7 11 — 55
3-Point goals — Permian 0, San Angelo Central 1 (Barron). Total fouls — Permian 17, San Angelo Central 16. Fouled out — Permian: Leal. Technical fouls — None.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: San Angelo Central runs past Permian
SAN ANGELO The Permian girls basketball team had a tough night offensively Tuesday and that slow start proved costly as the Lady Panthers fell 55-18 to San Angelo Central in District 2-6A play at Babe Didrikson Gym.
Permian (1-12 overall, 0-5 district) trailed 18-2 at the end of the first quarter and 37-8 at halftime. Camila Leal, Karen Guzman and Jamie Redic each scored four points to lead the Lady Panthers. Deandra Allen led the Lady Cats (10-5, 3-1) with a game-high 18 points.
