GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: San Angelo Central runs past Permian

The Permian girls basketball team had a tough night offensively Tuesday and that slow start proved costly as the Lady Panthers fell 55-18 to San Angelo Central in District 2-6A play at Babe Didrikson Gym.

Permian (1-12 overall, 0-5 district) trailed 18-2 at the end of the first quarter and 37-8 at halftime. Camila Leal, Karen Guzman and Jamie Redic each scored four points to lead the Lady Panthers. Deandra Allen led the Lady Cats (10-5, 3-1) with a game-high 18 points.