  • February 3, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian season finale canceled - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian season finale canceled

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 6:16 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian season finale canceled OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian girls basketball season is officially over.

The Lady Panthers’ season finale against Midland Lee was canceled Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns within the program. The game was scheduled to be played at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rebel Gymnasium in Midland.

Permian had an open date Tuesday and last played Friday, a 59-31 loss at home to San Angelo Central. The Lady Panthers were 1-18 overall and 0-11 in District 2-6A play.

Midland Lee (14-8, 8-3) will be the No. 3 seed in the postseason that begins next week.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 6:16 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
69°
Humidity: 19%
Winds: SW at 10mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 83°/Low 57°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 36°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 41°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 39°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]