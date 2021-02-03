GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian season finale canceled

The Permian girls basketball season is officially over.
The Lady Panthers’ season finale against Midland Lee was canceled Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns within the program. The game was scheduled to be played at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rebel Gymnasium in Midland.
Permian had an open date Tuesday and last played Friday, a 59-31 loss at home to San Angelo Central. The Lady Panthers were 1-18 overall and 0-11 in District 2-6A play.
Midland Lee (14-8, 8-3) will be the No. 3 seed in the postseason that begins next week.
