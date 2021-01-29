GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to San Angelo Central in home finale

The Permian girls basketball team closed out its home schedule Friday with a loss, falling 59-31 to San Angelo Central at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers (1-18 overall, 0-11 District 2-6A) trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Lady Bobcats (15-6, 8-2) pulled away to a 12-point halftime lead and never looked back.

Karen Guzman led Permian with a game-high 14 points.

Layla Young led San Angelo Central with 13 points and six rebounds while Anjelina Humphrey finished with 11 points and five steals.

Permian closes the regular season out at 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Midland Lee.