Permian P logo
- San Angelo Central 59, Permian 31
-
Friday, Permian Fieldhouse
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (15-6 Overall, 8-2 District 2-6A)
Alyssa Barron 2 3-3 7, Jewels Perez 1 1-2 4, Arden Neff 2 0-0 4, Neveah Hearne 3 1-2 7, Anjelina Humphrey 4-7 3-3 11, Makayla Salazar 0 0-0 0, Sydeny Moo 1 2-2 4, Deandra Allen 4 1-2 9, Layla Young 4 5-5 13. Totals 21 15-19 59.
PERMIAN (1-18, 0-11)
Bailey Wight 0 0-0 0, 10 0 0-0 0, Camila Leal 1 1-2 3, Karen Guzman 3-4 7-10 14, Jamie Redic 1 0-0 2, Biyyanah Ellis 2 1-3 5, E'Jae Miller 2 1-1 5, 24 1 0-2 2, Dagmar Ortega 0 0-0 0, Sara Chavez 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-18 31.
SA Central............... 11.. 18 18 12 — 59
Permian.................... 8.... 9 8 6 — 31
3-Point goals — San Angelo Central 2 (Allen 1, Perez 1), Permian 1 (Guzman). Total fouls — San Angelo Central 17, Permian 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 10:00 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to San Angelo Central in home finale
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Permian girls basketball team closed out its home schedule Friday with a loss, falling 59-31 to San Angelo Central at the Permian Fieldhouse.
The Lady Panthers (1-18 overall, 0-11 District 2-6A) trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Lady Bobcats (15-6, 8-2) pulled away to a 12-point halftime lead and never looked back.
Karen Guzman led Permian with a game-high 14 points.
Layla Young led San Angelo Central with 13 points and six rebounds while Anjelina Humphrey finished with 11 points and five steals.
Permian closes the regular season out at 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Midland Lee.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Girls,
Teams,
Permian
on
Friday, January 29, 2021 10:00 pm.
| Tags:
Permian,
San Angelo Central,
Girls High School Basketball,
Lady Panthers,
Lady Cats