Permian's Camila Leal (11) dribbles against Odessa High's Nevaeh Carrasco (10) Dec. 22 in the Permian Fieldhouse.
- Abilene High 54, Permian 33
PERMIAN (1-10 Overall, 0-3 District 2-6A)
Catelyn Juarez 0 0-0 0, Micah Smith 1 0-0 2, Bailey Wight 1 0-3 2, Camila Leal 1 7-8 9, Karen Guzman 2 0-0 4, Akiva Brown 3 2-2 8, E’Jae Miller 2 2-6 6, Chloe Mosley 0 0-0 0, Dagmar Ortega 0 0-0 0, Sara Chavez 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 11-19 33.
ABILENE HIGH (2-7, 1-0)
Jailyn Shaw 0 1-2 1, Leila Musquiz 0 1-2 1, Tatyanna McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Kayley Washington 1 3-4 6, Vivica Villa 0 0-0 0, Shaliayh Christian 2 2-2 6, Ariana Trevino 5 1-1 12, Amyah Starks 6 1-3 13, KK Roberson 4 2-2 11, Alexis Dolton 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 11-16 54.
Permian.................... 6.... 6 6 15 — 33
Abilene High........... 15.. 15 10 14 — 54
3-Point goals — Permian 0, Abilene High 3 (Washington 1, Trevino 1, Roberson 1). Total fouls — Permian 11, Abilene High 15.. Fouled out — Abilene High: Starks . Technical fouls — None,
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Abilene High in rescheduled district game
ABILENE The Permian girls basketball team fell behind early and could not recover as the Lady Panthers fell 54-33 to Abilene High Tuesday at Eagle Gym in District 2-6A play.
The game had been previously rescheduled from Dec. 15 after the game had been postponed.
Camila Leal and Akiva Brown finished as the leading scorers for the Lady Panthers (1-10 overall, 0-3 district) with nine and eight points, respectively.
Amyah Starks led all scorers with 13 points while her teammates Ariana Trevino and KK Roberson had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lady Eagles (2-7, 1-1).
