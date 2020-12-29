GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls to Abilene High in rescheduled district game

The Permian girls basketball team fell behind early and could not recover as the Lady Panthers fell 54-33 to Abilene High Tuesday at Eagle Gym in District 2-6A play.

The game had been previously rescheduled from Dec. 15 after the game had been postponed.

Camila Leal and Akiva Brown finished as the leading scorers for the Lady Panthers (1-10 overall, 0-3 district) with nine and eight points, respectively.

Amyah Starks led all scorers with 13 points while her teammates Ariana Trevino and KK Roberson had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lady Eagles (2-7, 1-1).