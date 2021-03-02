GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High's Stephens, Henderson earn District 2-6A first team honors

Odessa High’s Nesha Stephens Deoshanay Henderson led the way for the Lady Bronchos on the All-District 2-6A team.

The duo helped Odessa High earn a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons. Teammates Melina Escogido and Permian’s Karen Guzman earned spots on the second team.

Midland Lee also had a pair of superlatives with Loredana Fouonji as Defensive Player of the Year and Sa’Nya Green as Sixth Man of the Year.

Odessa High’s Amber Escontrias, Kheeauna Lide andNevaeh Carrasco were honorable mentions, as was Permian sophomore E’Jae Miller.

San Angelo Central’s Layla Young was named Player of the Year with Wolfforth Frenship head coach Trent Hilliard named as Coach of the Year.