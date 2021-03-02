  • March 2, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High's Stephens, Henderson earn District 2-6A first team honors

District 2-6A All-District Team

GIRLS

SUPERLATIVES

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Layla Young, Jr., San Angelo Central.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Airron Gaydon, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Loredana Fouonji, Jr., Midland Lee

CO-NEWCOMERS OF THE YEAR: Abby Boyce, Fr., Wolfforth Frenship; Abbi Holder, Fr., Wolfforth Frenship

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Sa’Nya Green, Jr.,  Midland Lee

COACH OF THE YEAR: Trent Hilliard, Wolfforth Frenship

FIRST TEAM

Deandra Allen, Jr., San Angelo Central; Deoshanay Henderson, Soph., Odessa High; Anjelina Humphreys, Sr., San Angelo Central; Addison McClure, Jr., Wolfforth Frenship; Elena Noyola, Soph., Wolfforth Frenship; Jeweleana Perez, Soph., San Angelo Central; Kobe Powell, Sr., Midland High; K. K. Roberson, Sr., Abilene High; Nesha Stephens, Jr.,  Odessa High; Makayla Williams, Jr., Midland High; Myleah Young, Jr., Midland Lee.

SECOND TEAM

Noemi Arciga, Jr., Midland High; Maggie Erdwurm, Jr., Midland Lee; Melina Escogido, Sr., Odessa High; Zaria Fowler, Jr., Wolfforth Frenship; Alyssa Green, Sr., Midland Lee; Karen Guzman, Sr., Permian; Nevaeh Hearne, Fr., San Angelo Central; Delaney Hester, Jr., San Angelo Central; Kamaurie Lee, Sr., Midland Lee; Aubre Liggens, Sr., Midland High; Lataviah Miller, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship; Riley Roberts, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship; Amyah Starks, Fr., Abilene High.

HONORABLE MENTION

ODESSA HIGH: Amber Escontrias, Sr.; Odessa High; Kiki Lide, Sr.,; Nevaeh Carrasco, Jr.

PERMIAN: E’Jae Miller, Soph.

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 11:11 pm

Odessa High’s Nesha Stephens Deoshanay Henderson led the way for the Lady Bronchos on the All-District 2-6A team.

The duo helped Odessa High earn a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons. Teammates Melina Escogido and Permian’s Karen Guzman earned spots on the second team.

Midland Lee also had a pair of superlatives with Loredana Fouonji as Defensive Player of the Year and Sa’Nya Green as Sixth Man of the Year.

Odessa High’s Amber Escontrias, Kheeauna Lide andNevaeh Carrasco were honorable mentions, as was Permian sophomore E’Jae Miller.

San Angelo Central’s Layla Young was named Player of the Year with Wolfforth Frenship head coach Trent Hilliard named as Coach of the Year.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

