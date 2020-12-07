GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian ready for next road tests

Both the Odessa High and Permian girls basketball teams will head back on the road in preparation for the start of District 2-6A play.

Odessa High will face Levelland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Lady Bronchos (4-5) will look to bounce back after falling to Brownfield Friday.

Permian is on the road to face Shallowater at 6 p.m. and the Lady Panthers (1-5) won their first game under new head coach Keshia Collins with a 46-39 victory against Lubbock High Friday.