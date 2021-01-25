Eli Hartman
Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 5:25 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian reach home stretch of season
Odessa High will be at home while Permian travels in District 2-6A girls basketball tonight.
The Lady Bronchos (10-12 overall, 4-5 in district) will host Midland Lee (12-7, 6-2) in a crucial game for Odessa High as it looks to stay in the fourth playoff spot.
Permian (1-16, 0-9) will look to break into the win column in district when it travels to face Midland High (9-12, 3-5) at 6:30 p.m.
