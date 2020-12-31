  • December 31, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian prepare for matinee District 2-6A games

Posted: Thursday, December 31, 2020 1:46 pm

The Permian and Odessa High girls basketball teams will tip off in the afternoon as both teams return to District 2-6A play.

The Lady Panthers (1-10 overall, 0-3 district) host Midland High at the Permian Fieldhouse while the Lady Bronchos (8-8, 2-1) are back on the road to face Midland Lee. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

This is the second district game for Permian this week after falling 54-33 to Abilene High Tuesday.

Odessa High is looking to pick up its third win in district play to keep pace with leader Wolfforth Frenship (12-4, 3-0). This is also the first meeting against the Lady Rebels since they eliminated the Lady Bronchos from playoff contention during the regular season finale last season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

