GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian prepare for matinee District 2-6A games

The Permian and Odessa High girls basketball teams will tip off in the afternoon as both teams return to District 2-6A play.
The Lady Panthers (1-10 overall, 0-3 district) host Midland High at the Permian Fieldhouse while the Lady Bronchos (8-8, 2-1) are back on the road to face Midland Lee. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
This is the second district game for Permian this week after falling 54-33 to Abilene High Tuesday.
Odessa High is looking to pick up its third win in district play to keep pace with leader Wolfforth Frenship (12-4, 3-0). This is also the first meeting against the Lady Rebels since they eliminated the Lady Bronchos from playoff contention during the regular season finale last season.
