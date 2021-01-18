  • January 18, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian look to bounce back - Odessa American: Oavarsity

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian look to bounce back

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 18, 2021 5:39 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian look to bounce back OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High and Permian girls basketball look to get back in the win column Tuesday in their respective District 2-6A games.

The Lady Bronchos (9-11 overall, 3-4 district) host San Angelo Central (10-3, 3-1) at 6:30 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Odessa High will be facing a Lady Cats team that has not played since Jan. 5 due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Lady Panthers (1-14, 0-7) head on the road to take on district leader Wolfforth Frenship (15-4, 6-0) at 6:30 p.m. at the Tiger Pit.

Permian fell 77-24 to the Lady Tigers back on Dec. 18.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, January 18, 2021 5:39 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 38%
Winds: NNE at 17mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 73°/Low 36°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 35°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 47°/Low 40°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 63°/Low 47°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]