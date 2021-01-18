GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian look to bounce back

The Odessa High and Permian girls basketball look to get back in the win column Tuesday in their respective District 2-6A games.

The Lady Bronchos (9-11 overall, 3-4 district) host San Angelo Central (10-3, 3-1) at 6:30 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Odessa High will be facing a Lady Cats team that has not played since Jan. 5 due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Lady Panthers (1-14, 0-7) head on the road to take on district leader Wolfforth Frenship (15-4, 6-0) at 6:30 p.m. at the Tiger Pit.

Permian fell 77-24 to the Lady Tigers back on Dec. 18.