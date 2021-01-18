Michael Bauer|Odessa American
OHS-Lubbock Coronado
Odessa High's Kheeauna Lide (1) drives down the floor past Lubbock Coronado's Taegan Ramos (21) in the first quarter Saturday at OHS Fieldhouse.
Michael Bauer|Odessa American
Permian-Lee
Permian's Camila Leal (11) is being guarded by Midland Lee's Sa'nya Green (2) in the first quarter Tuesday at Permian Fieldhouse.
Posted: Monday, January 18, 2021 5:39 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High, Permian look to bounce back
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Odessa High and Permian girls basketball look to get back in the win column Tuesday in their respective District 2-6A games.
The Lady Bronchos (9-11 overall, 3-4 district) host San Angelo Central (10-3, 3-1) at 6:30 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Odessa High will be facing a Lady Cats team that has not played since Jan. 5 due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Lady Panthers (1-14, 0-7) head on the road to take on district leader Wolfforth Frenship (15-4, 6-0) at 6:30 p.m. at the Tiger Pit.
Permian fell 77-24 to the Lady Tigers back on Dec. 18.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Oavarsity,
Girls,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Permian,
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Basketball,
Girls,
Teams,
Odessa High,
Permian
on
Monday, January 18, 2021 5:39 pm.
| Tags:
Lady Bronchos,
Lady Panthers,
Odessa High,
Permian,
Basketball,
Girls High School Basketball