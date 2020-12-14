GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High hosts Midland High in District 2-6A opener

The Odessa High girls basketball team is set to get its District 2-6A schedule underway Tuesday as the Lady Bronchos host Midland High at 6:30 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos and Lady Dawgs enter the game with identical 5-7 records. Odessa High is looking for its second straight win after defeating Lubbock Coronado Saturday. Midland High is returning to action for the first time since Dec. 7 when it lost 56-52 to Abilene Cooper.