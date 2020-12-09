GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Levelland

The Odessa High girls basketball team got off to a good start on the road against a state-ranked Class 4A team in Levelland. The Lady Bronchos couldn’t sustain it, though, falling 58-34 to the Loboettes Tuesday.

Odessa High (4-6 overall) led 13-10 after the opening quarter before No. 15 Levelland (7-0) took the lead for good with a 19-6 second quarter advantage.

Laci White finished with a team-high 13 points for the Loboettes while Emma Kent and Myka Graf added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Deoshanay Henderson led all scorers with 17 points on the night for the Lady Bronchos.