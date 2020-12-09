  • December 9, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Levelland

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Levelland

Levelland 58, Odessa High 34

ODESSA HIGH (4-6)

Kheeauna Lide 0 1-2 1, Nesha Stephens 3 0-4 7, Amber Escontrias 1 2-2 4, Nevaeh Carrasco 0 0-0 0, Melina Escogido 2 0-0 5, Elizabeth Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Paige Byford 0 0-2 0, Deoshanay Henderson 6 5-9 17. Totals 12 8-19 34.

LEVELLAND (7-0)

Mallary Blocker 0 0-0 0, Raegan LaBadie 2 0-0 4, Myka Graf 3 4-6 11, Kiki Childers 0 0-0 0, Emma Kent 5 0-1 12, Carly Tienda 0 0-0 0, Colbi Barnett 2 0-0 4, Mahalie Stafford 3 0-1 6, Allie Latham 1 3-5 6, Laci White 4 4-4 13, Michaela Watkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 11-17 58.

Odessa High........... 13.... 6     9     6   —    34

Levelland................ 10.. 19   11   18   —    58

3-Point goals — Odessa High 2 (Stephens 1, Escogido 1), Levelland 5 (Kent 2, Graf 1, Stafford 1, Latham 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 13, Levelland 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 10:15 pm

Posted: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 10:15 pm

LEVELLAND The Odessa High girls basketball team got off to a good start on the road against a state-ranked Class 4A team in Levelland. The Lady Bronchos couldn’t sustain it, though, falling 58-34 to the Loboettes Tuesday.

Odessa High (4-6 overall) led 13-10 after the opening quarter before No. 15 Levelland (7-0) took the lead for good with a 19-6 second quarter advantage.

Laci White finished with a team-high 13 points for the Loboettes while Emma Kent and Myka Graf added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Deoshanay Henderson led all scorers with 17 points on the night for the Lady Bronchos.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

