- Ackerly Sands 40, Odessa High 23
-
ODESSA HIGH (1-4)
Kheeauna Lide 1 2-4 4, Nesha Stephens 3 0-5 6, Amber Escontrias 0 0-2 0, Nevaeh Carrasco 1 0-0 3, Melina Escogido 2 0-0 4, Deoshanay Henderson 3 0-1 6. Totals 10 2-12 23.
ACKERLY SANDS (3-1)
Bianca Plata 0 0-0 0, Landry Murrow 8 1-2 18, Elysa Martinez 2 0-0 4, Alexa Plata 0 0-0 0, Me-A Gonzalez 2 6-8 10, Lakyn Sandlin 1 1-2 3, Lili Porras 0 1-2 1, Kylie Barnes 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 9-14 40.
Odessa High............. 6.... 4 4 9 — 23
Ackerly Sands......... 12.... 8 13 7 — 40
3-Point goals — Odessa High 1 (Carrasco), Ackerly Sands 1 (Murrow). Total fouls — Odessa High 12, Ackerly Sands 16. Fouled out — Ackerly Sands: Martinez. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Saturday, November 21, 2020 7:36 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Ackerly Sands
Odessa American
ACKERLY The Odessa High girls basketball team had a tough time getting things going on offense Friday as the Lady Bronchos fell 40-23 to Ackerly Sands in a road game.
Nesha Stephens and Deoshanay Henderson both finished with six points each to lead the Lady Bronchos (1-4). Landry Murrow finished with a game-high 18 points for the Lady Mustangs (3-1) while Me-A Gonzalez added 10.
Odessa High returns to its home court Monday as the Lady Bronchos host Snyder at noon at the OHS Fieldhouse.
