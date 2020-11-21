  • November 21, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls to Ackerly Sands

Ackerly Sands 40, Odessa High 23

ODESSA HIGH (1-4)

Kheeauna Lide 1 2-4 4, Nesha Stephens 3 0-5 6, Amber Escontrias 0 0-2 0, Nevaeh Carrasco 1 0-0 3, Melina Escogido 2 0-0 4, Deoshanay Henderson 3 0-1 6. Totals 10 2-12 23.

ACKERLY SANDS (3-1)

Bianca Plata 0 0-0 0, Landry Murrow 8 1-2 18, Elysa Martinez 2 0-0 4, Alexa Plata 0 0-0 0, Me-A Gonzalez 2 6-8 10, Lakyn Sandlin 1 1-2 3, Lili Porras 0 1-2 1, Kylie Barnes 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 9-14 40.

Odessa High............. 6.... 4     4     9   —    23

Ackerly Sands......... 12.... 8   13     7   —    40

3-Point goals — Odessa High 1 (Carrasco), Ackerly Sands 1 (Murrow). Total fouls — Odessa High 12, Ackerly Sands 16. Fouled out — Ackerly Sands: Martinez. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, November 21, 2020 7:36 pm

ACKERLY The Odessa High girls basketball team had a tough time getting things going on offense Friday as the Lady Bronchos fell 40-23 to Ackerly Sands in a road game.

Nesha Stephens and Deoshanay Henderson both finished with six points each to lead the Lady Bronchos (1-4). Landry Murrow finished with a game-high 18 points for the Lady Mustangs (3-1) while Me-A Gonzalez added 10.

Odessa High returns to its home court Monday as the Lady Bronchos host Snyder at noon at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

