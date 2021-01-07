Tony Venegas|Odessa American
Odessa High’s Nesha Stephens (3) looks to put up a shot over Midland High’s Makayla Williams (5) Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Posted: Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:56 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High faces Wolfforth Frenship in key District 2-6A test
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Odessa High girls basketball team also will face Wolfforth Frenship, but on the road in Wolfforth.
The Lady Bronchos (9-9, 3-2) are coming off a 56-45 victory against Abilene High Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
The Lady Tigers (13-4 overall, 4-0 District 2-6A) have won five straight games, averaging 51.2 points per game over that span.
